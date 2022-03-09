ELK PARK — At its Tuesday, March 1, monthly meeting, the Elk Park Board of Aldermen was addressed by members of the Elk Park United Methodist Church regarding a program that it is looking to launch which may assist with issues of homelessness, theft and drug issues in the area.
Church members Charlie and Michelle Dearmin, Rhonda Campbell, Vauda Dearmin, Louise Hughes and Tim and Myra Brinkley came to the town meeting. Charlie Dearmin thanked the town leadership for its efforts, stating that the area is a good community with increased functions for residents and visitors, specifically noting Winters Town Park, and looks forward to seeing additional enhancements.
The church members spoke of the issues of homelessness, theft and drug issues among a younger adult generation, detailing information about a Faith in Rural Communities program called “Connect.” The program is sponsored by the Duke Endowment Fund, and the church has been chosen to be part of the program as one of only 10 churches statewide who qualified. The church stated that members will be going to Raleigh for a seminar and will be coached on how the church can work and serve to help their communities.
Connect is a nine-month program, and the church is seeking to explore the possibilities of instituting a halfway house or homeless shelter in the community, and came to the meeting to ask aldermen how the town might be able to partner with the church in the initiative. Alderman Alice Whittington mentioned that the church members may want to consult an article which appeared in the Jan. 19, 2022, edition of The Avery Journal-Times that mentioned fund opportunities for each of North Carolina’s counties, and that maybe grant monies could be available to help with that.
Michelle Dearmin explained to the board that she was passionate about the project, as she had firsthand encountered a homeless individual who had stolen some tools, and that she realized how bad the situation was around the area. Tim Brinkley stated that he had asked whether Frank Fire Dept. had a couple go places that could suffice for living quarters, and wanted to know if the yet-to-be-constructed new Elk Park Fire Department facility would have living quarters in the event of a disaster. Elk Park Police and Fire Chief Mike Ellenburg responded that there is supposed to be two dwelling places for dedicated staff living purposes in the new building.
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- The town reviewed water projects updates and reported an issue at Well No. 1. There also continues to be an issue with the valve at Cranberry station, and that the town is waiting on John Holden to do some rewiring at that latter location.
- Town staff reported that the concrete box that had been ordered for installation on Reservoir Hill Road for the site’s isolation valve had arrived, but the box was so heavy the town’s backhoe can’t pick it up, so the town will need to rent a backhoe from a machinery rental location for transport and install. Additionally, the town is still looking to make sure of exactly where the town’s line of demarcation is for the property line for placement of the box. Mayor Daniel Boone noted that the town will look to review deeds and also consult with surveyor Al Allbert to potentially visit the location and verify where survey lines are.
- A discussion regarding an update on the VFD pump for Ferncliff Drive was tabled until town maintenance supervisor/operator Tyler could be present. Mayor Boone noted that Tyler had received quotes for the pump, but felt that T. Boone should be available for questions and to discuss it in greater detail.
- The board discussed the possibility of property purchase from Laura Kay Ring, who owns property on Brooks Shell Road, noting that the location would be advantageous to assist the town through installing a hydromatic tank that would provide more water pressure throughout the town. Ring indicated to the town that she was willing to discuss the possibility of the matter with the town’s leadership.
- The board reviewed its nuisance ordinance in regard to town member compliance, and additional locations, including the locations of JR McCoury, the Mike and Perry Gray (car wash facility), Andrea Carr and Misty Holtsclaw, have had a letter sent regarding cleanup. Additionally, the town noted that its attorney had been directed to begin legal proceedings on Tommy McKinney and Elaine Crane regarding chronic nuisance violations and non-compliance.
- Town staff reported there had been no applications for its opening for a part-time police officer, so the town will again be publishing the opening in the local newspaper.
- Discussion took place regarding personnel policy, the length of time since any amendments had been made, as well as the need for review. Discussion also took place about dealing with employee comp time and other areas in general need of updating. The board agreed to look over the policy in greater detail, likely at the next board meeting in closed session, and the mayor noted that copies of both the current policy and policies from other towns had been collected for reference purposes.
- Several dog complaints had occurred in town over the previous month. Resident Christina Reep on Old Mill Road was mentioned, where there is a large barking dog. Neighbors have complained to the town about the dog continually barking and disrupting the neighborhood. Chief Ellenburg has spoken to Reep about the concerns and has given her a copy of the noise and the animal control ordinances, but no formal warning ticket had been issued. The board agreed to check with the town attorney about formal and additional action.
- Regarding additional projects in Elk Park, the town has received notification of its PARTF grant award, but the town must wait for official word to begin spending money. Town is looking into some fencing prices for the basketball goal area of the town park. The town is also looking into additional grant funding opportunities and projects to be completed. W.T. Sorrell is going to come to Elk Park in the near future with WithersRavenel, a consulting firm. Sorrell previously assisted the town during his time with USDA prior to his retirement, and is now working with WithersRavenel. Sorrell is going to contact or meet with the town about grant funds which are available and begin that process, in anticipation that the town can secure additional funding to help with expenses toward leak stoppages and other infrastructure.
The next monthly meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place on Monday, April 4, at Elk Park Town Hall.
