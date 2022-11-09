ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen welcomed Cory Osborne with High Country Council of Governments to its November 1 meeting, whom the town had contacted regarded conferring with the board on assistance in clarifying and strengthening its current nuisance and other ordinances.
Osborne relayed that he had spoken with Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier about the town potentially opting into a couple of existing county ordinances’ enforcement. Osborne explained that doing so would require a town adoption, were the county willing to agree to allow the town to opt into the partnership. He noted that the partnership would be helpful in ordinance enforcement in the certain nuisance areas covered in language.
Osborne went on to explain to the board how items such as cars, dwelling places and so forth could be addressed within revisions of the town’s nuisance ordnance language, sharing that the town’s scrap materials ordinances can be beefed up with specific descriptions and definitions to strengthen them and add clarity for enforcement. He noted that enforcement will be key to any ordinance’s effectiveness, and must be done uniformly for all, whether it be proactive enforcement or complaint-driven enforcement, whichever of the two operations the town decides would serve as a catalyst. Osborne stated that a part-time police chief or the town’s part-time police officer can be the enforcement officer for ordinance compliance.
Osborne went on to also address the issue of junk cars, sharing that state legislation allows the town to pass an ordinance to restrict where abandoned or junk cars may be kept, as well as how long they may be located there, what constitutes that within state law, and also where it can be left on an owner’s property, adding that the town has the power to limit the placement, number and treatment of junk cars from the roadway.
Osborne shared that he had reviewed town ordinances and noted that Elk Park currently doesn’t have anything in code ordinances to address specifically the item of junk cars. To limit them a town standalone ordinance is required, he said, explaining that provisions and restrictions would need ironed out and put into place for adoption, including the enforcement aspect by a designated enforcement officer.
Orborne went on to explain the separate designations of abandoned vehicles, nuisance vehicles, and junk vehicles, while also discussing the town’s questions regarding nuisance ordinance enforcement in regard to minimum housing standards and dwelling units. He explained that “burned out” housing is currently covered by town ordinance, but that “abandoned/dilapidated” houses are not covered and not entirely clear, and suggested that a better way to handle those cases is by implementation of a standalone minimum housing ordinance, explaining that the town can establish minimum housing standards, with some limitations. He also shared that a house would have to be deemed not livable by state standards, which can potentially define what makes a house not livable, making it easier for the town’s code enforcement officer to recognize.
In order to address the minimum housing standard, or standards for a dwelling unit, a standalone ordinance can force an owner to repair the dwelling, or the municipality can move into a forced process where the town repairs the dwelling and submits to the owner’s tax bill, or could also place a lien on the dwelling/property, each of which entails a good deal of code enforcement. Osborne added that a compliance officer would have to be designated with responsibility in terms of discretion and judgement in determining value of a dwelling and whether the dwelling is habitable, among other considerations.
Osborne informed the town that he could offer examples and research state legislation on what the town can and can’t do, and advise the board to assist in its deciding how complex the town wishes to go in order to enforce such adopted ordinance(s). He also offered assistance in writing up language on scrap materials for the board’s next meeting to review, which the board agreed and appreciated.
Later in the meeting, the board received a number of updates on ongoing town projects from town maintenance staff. Maintenance and Utilities Supervisor Tyler Boone reported that the lift station project had been completed, and that a sampler had been installed at the wastewater plant to test both incoming and outgoing fluid as required by the state. Boone added that staff is still working to complete construction of a wall in the town park and that paving in the park area is scheduled to take place within the next week or so if weather allows, with work on Reservoir Hill scheduled to take place during the winter months and the town’s well project slated for the spring.
In other news and notes:
- Mayor Daniel Boone reported there was a great turnout for the town’s recent Halloween event in the park, estimating approximately 500 to 600 attendees, and shared that he feels the town should look to invite more vendors next year. Discussion took place about possibly changing the time frame next year to a 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. window.
- The board agreed to begin the lineup for its upcoming Christmas parade to take place at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with the parade at 5 p.m. Mayor Boone reported that Santa Claus would be present, as well as a concert. Alderman Alice Whittington shared that she had been in touch with some vendors for food availability and coffee at the event, with Mayor Boone adding that he would reach out to additional options such as a funnel cake vendor on site.
- The board approved awarding prizes for its annual Christmas light contest in town, with the light display first-place winner receiving a $300 prize, second place receiving a $200 prize and third place a $100 prize, an increase from recent years.
- Mayor Boone reported that Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg had taken the radio equipment out of the former town police vehicle to High Point for installation in the town’s new Dodge Durango police vehicle, and that the install should be complete within the next few days.
- Following discussion regarding pay for the town’s part-time police officer, the board approved paying the part-time officer a rate of $20/hour, with a pay rate for the police chief position of $22/hour.
The next scheduled meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at Elk Park Town Hall.
