ELK PARK — The Elk Park Board of Aldermen addressed a potentially significant issue during its Tuesday, July 6, monthly meeting, when it moved to purchase programming from Southern Software that will replace its existing software for water and sewer billing.
The software, which was approved at a cost of $26,597, will serve as a single-program replacement that will not only replace the town’s current outdated software, but will also include technology that will include an iPad for town staff to enable them to simplify the reading and logging process in the field for town meters.
The town has used a single program for the past 27 years, but the individual with Region D who created the program has retired and is no longer updating the programming. The new software company, which is utilized by Avery County Jail, has a reputation for good quality, according to town officials.
Elk Park recently celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade through town and an event at Lucille Winters Town Park on Saturday, July 3. Elk Park Mayor Daniel Boone lauded the event, complementing the musicians who performed during the evening, with aldermen also expressing positive remarks regarding the food vendors and activities surrounding the event.
In the same vein, the board briefly discussed plans for next year’s Independence Day celebration, noting the need to reserve a date for fireworks, musicians, etc. before any potential booking conflicts could arise. The board moved to hold the 2022 Elk Park Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 2, with a parade, concert and activities for the entire family in the park, followed by a fireworks display at dark.
Alderman Joel Whitley agreed to speak with Eric Wright with JECO Pyrotechnics about reservation of the date, as well as getting price quotes for an 8- to 10-minute fireworks show for next year, adding that it is a good idea for the town to move ahead quickly as JECO set off fireworks for 20 different shows over the Fourth of July weekend this year and that demand for their services will continue to be great. The board also instructed Town Clerk Connie Guinn to reach out to the band Mountain Rose, as well as the band Jessi and the River Cats, for performances at next year’s events. The town concluded the discussion by stating that it would be holding its usual Halloween Trick-or-Treat event at the park on Saturday, Oct. 30.
In other news and notes:
- The board discussed the ongoing nuisance ordinance violations within the town and what further actions the town needed to take. The board stated its appreciation for some cleanup work done by the Tolleys at the intersection of Little Elk Road and Highway 19E, as well as cleaning done by Wade Whittington, but noted that no efforts had been made at enhancing the property occupied by Tommy McKinney. Mayor Boone reported that the town has consulted with town attorney Butch Hughes on legal options in reference to the McKinney residence, and Hughes informed the town that its recent cleanup of a nuisance property was approximately $650, at the property owner’s expense, for town staff time and labor, and that the McKinney residence project may range between $1,500 and $2,500. Hughes noted that at the town’s direction, he would get the necessary paperwork from the judge to access the property to clean it up. Following brief discussion, the board unanimously moved to instruct Hughes to move forward with legal proceedings to deal with the nuisance ordinance violations on the property.
- The board was reminded of candidate filing for municipal elections must be done by Friday, July 16. Each of the town’s aldermen seats and the mayoral seat are up for election this year.
- Town attorney Hughes provided at the town’s request verbiage regarding a water/sewer ordinance amendment. Mayor Boone asked the board to take the verbiage home for review to determine what information they may feel needs changed or added, as verbiage must be finalized before any call for a public hearing dealing with town ordinance changes.
- The board adopted a resolution for accepting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as required prior to receiving any potential funding from the program.
The next regular meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, at Elk Park Town Hall on Winters Street.
