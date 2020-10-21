MARION — North Carolina House of Representatives Democratic candidate Ted Remington is running against Republican challenger Dudley Greene to represent Avery, McDowell and Mitchell counties, respectively, in the General Assembly.
Remington graduated from George Mason University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in History before going on to take a plethora of courses over the years at Graduate School USA. Professionally, Remington has more than 30 years of experience as an accountant and worked at the General Accounting Office, Air Force Accounting and Finance Center, and the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.
A proponent of education, Remington is proposing a series of changes to the state’s tax laws to more efficiently fund education. If elected, Remington said he would get rid of the portion of property taxes that goes toward education, calling it a “highly regressive” tax structure.
“A lot of the elderly are fixing to lose their houses because they cannot pay property taxes, which is based on valuation. I could actually write a book on how unfair the way they are evaluating homes is,” Remington said. “We should do away with the county contributions to education and put it all at the state level and make it a graduated income tax.”
Additionally, Remington proposes a gross sales receipt tax on all businesses, or a tax on the total gross revenues of a company. These taxes would be allocated to the state education fund and would be divvied amongst schools so that a school in McDowell County would receive the same amount of funding per pupil as a school in Mecklenburg County. Portions of this fund would also be reserved for special needs children and a building fund that would be meted out based on need.
Remington said he would ensure that 100 percent of the money collected through the NC Education Lottery, which he identifies as a “tax on poor people,” would, in fact, go toward education.
“Most of that money ends up in the general receipts of the treasury and the state treats it as fair game for spending, which is not what we were promised when they started the lottery,” Remington said.
Further changes to the education system that Remington is proposing includes immediately stopping the voucher system to send kids to private schools that “teach them that the world is only 6,000 years old.” Remington would also cap the number of charter schools and disallow a new charter school to open after one closes.
Remington’s idea to connect rural areas to broadband internet would be to form a government-controlled monopoly, doing away with competitive providers of high speed internet.
“I can see (from my front porch) cable lines for three separate internet service providers. I have my choice of three. What do I need three for? What I’m saying is you create a government-controlled monopoly and do away with two of those lines. You could make it nationwide. The investment from the state could be very minimal,” Remington said.
If given the opportunity, Remington said that he would vote for Medicaid expansion. Remington cites the French health care system as his favorite model, as each patient is given a medical history card, prices are transparent so patients know how much the government is paying for their care and insurance companies are “cut out.”
“I would have done it five years ago. It is unconscionable that our state is refusing to provide all of the money that is available to help people get health care. It just doesn’t make sense. They’re saying in the future we may have to pay more, but so what? Right now you don’t have to pay more. It’s 10 percent, but it’s not a big deal. The people who are getting hurt are your neighbors, my neighbors,” Remington said.
Remington said the choice in this election is between “platforms versus platitudes.” A supporter of the progressive platform, Remington hopes his ideas can take hold even after voters cast their ballots this November.
“I have been seriously considering expanding my platform and turning it into a book called "The Progressive Manifesto." I’m 74 (years old, and) I know that I won’t live to see most of these reforms, but if I can leave the seeds for all these ideas to germinate, maybe someday we can get there,” Remington said.
Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 23 and from Oct. 26 to 30, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Newland pool complex. Polling sites will be open across Avery County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.