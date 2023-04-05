RALEIGH — On Wednesday, March 29, the North Carolina House of Representatives voted 71-46 to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41, Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections, which repeals pistol purchase permit requirements.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Mike Henley released the following regarding the bill’s passage:
“Effective immediately, pistol purchase permits will no longer be issued by any sheriff in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office has stopped processing pistol purchase permit applications including pending applications.
“All state laws regarding the issuance of pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina were repealed on Wednesday morning following a vote by the General Assembly to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41, ‘Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections.’
“This means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. However, any person who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.
“Criminal penalties still apply for anyone that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm, such as a convicted felon. Therefore, it is important for citizens to remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and State laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm. It is important to understand that North Carolina concealed handgun laws have not changed. Any person residing in Avery County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the sheriff.”
NC House Speaker Tim Moore released the following statement following the vote:
“This legislation preserves the Second Amendment rights of North Carolinians by repealing the outdated pistol permit system. It also allows all churches and other places of religious worship to protect their parishioners and launches a statewide firearm safe storage awareness initiative. These have been long-standing goals of Second Amendment advocates in our state, and we have finally brought this legislation over the finish line.”
Additionally, Governor Cooper released the following statement after his veto and prior to the veto override:
“Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduce law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes. Second Amendment-supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.
“SB 41 eliminates the current requirement that people have a valid permit from their local sheriff’s office before purchasing or acquiring a handgun. Under SB 41, sheriffs will lose the authority to issue or deny these permits based on criminal background checks and determining the safety and character of applicants.
“The legislation removes sheriffs’ authority to refuse a permit based on signs of mental illness, domestic abuse incidents that might not be captured in a national database, or other indicators that a person could be a danger to themselves or others.
“The bill also allows guns on some school properties, increasing the chances that children can find or access firearms at a time where gun offenses and suicides among North Carolina children is increasing.
“The 2023 North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force reports that gun deaths for children have increased dramatically — 231.3% between 2012 and 2021. Guns are now the leading cause of injury death for children in North Carolina, surpassing car accidents.”
