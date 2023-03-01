SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Seven Devils Town Hall.
Seven Devils has past due property taxes from 2022, and financial officer Helga Sappington provided a report to the council of the taxes. The town authorized a Property Tax Lien process, brought up by member Jeffrey Williams and seconded by member Leigh Sasse, and was unanimously approved. Williams also made a motion to set a public hearing for 5 p.m. on March 14, and all members agreed.
Mayor Larry Fontaine recognized community member Ed Beck for his volunteer work, and "selfless dedication" to cleaning trash from roads in Seven Devils.
Town Manager Johnathan Harris also informed the council of administrative updates. The updates included that new radios for patrol vehicles are now programmed and will be installed, and paperwork for a new patrol officer has been submitted, which is awaiting state approval.
Harris also said an updated permit list has been sent to all patrol officers, the fire department has completed annual maintenance and testing of equipment, TR2 forms have been completed and sent to the state, new water meters have arrived and been installed and town hall staff has met with three website vendors to update the towns website. Continued work on the PARTF grant application has also been scheduled.
The next meeting of the Seven Devils Town Council will be Tuesday, March 14.
