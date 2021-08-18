SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council met for its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Seven Devils Town Hall.
The town addressed its agreement with the Avery County Board of Elections, which needed to be renewed.
The agreement, set to terminate on Aug. 1, 2023, would see the Avery BOE continue to conduct the town’s municipal elections. The contract sees the town paying for any costs associated with the elections, while the BOE would notify the town if the costs would increase by 10 percent or more.
After looking over the contract, the board unanimously approved the agreement extension.
The board also looked at a budget amendment to account for funds received from the American Rescue Plan.
The amendment was only to account for the funds received, being placed in its own budget line item, and to allocate them to the town’s capital improvement outlay. The funding received totaled $34,419.33.
The board approved the budget amendment for the funding. Requirements for funds received from the ARP include that the funds must be used on approved projects by Dec. 31, 2024, and any projects they are used on must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.
The next meeting of the Seven Devils Town Council will be Tuesday, Sept. 14.
