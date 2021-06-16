SEVEN DEVILS — Seven Devils Town Council hosted its Town Hall meeting Tuesday, June 8, where it discussed its opposition to North Carolina House Bill 496 regarding tree ordinances.
Mayor Larry Fontaine, Town manager Debbie Powers, Mayor Pro Tem Brad Lambert, and council members Leigh Sasse, Jeffrey Williams, and Susan Taylor filling in for Town Clerk Hillary Gropp were in attendance. Council member Wayne Bonomo was not in attendance.
The bill discussed, according to the UNC School of Government, prohibits the adoption or enforcement of city ordinances regulating the removal of trees from private property. Noting his former position on the town council of Blowing Rock, the council commended Representative Ray Pickett’s aid in helping the council understand the new legislation and create local tree ordinances.
The town held a public hearing for its 2021-22 fiscal year budget last month, and with no public comments from attendees, the council unanimously approved the budget.
Town Manager Powers presented updates regarding funds from the American Rescue Plan to the council to consider authorizing. Powers explained that she has attended informational meetings, but local governments have yet to receive guidelines about what expenditures the American Rescue Plan funds may be used for. Currently, she said, it appears that those funds may be used for water and sewer projects.
The Town of Seven Devils has been promised $60,000 from the American Rescue Plan which it intends to use for water and sewer projects. The first $30,000 was supposed to arrive in May, but the town has yet to receive payment. The second allocation of $30,000 is planned to be sent in approximately one year.
Powers also updated the council that bids have been sent out to contractors for the new town hall construction project. The master plan for development has not been completed yet, but will be discussed at upcoming Parks and Recreation and Tourism and Development Association meetings.
Anne Fontaine provided an update from the ABC committee, noting increased sales and tax revenue. In the past year, sales from the ABC store increased between 16 to 17% and is projected to reach around $4.9 to 5 million in the upcoming year. The profits are divided among the three municipalities which share the ABC store: Seven Devils, Sugar Mountain, and Banner Elk. Fontaine added that employees were able to receive wage increases this year due to the rising sales.
Fontaine also said that the ABC is set to install a new online ordering system to ease distribution between the ABC stores and vendors, such as local restaurants, as well as streamline inventory tracking. This system is used by 80% of ABC stores in the state and will ensure the business runs more smoothly. The ABC committee meetings will be moved back to the second Thursday of each month instead of the third due to a committee member scheduling conflict.
