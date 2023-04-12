NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education continued its stretch of recognizing outstanding individuals within the school system at its meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
The board began by recognizing Eli Greer, county-wide winner of the Amazing Shake competition. Students from each elementary school in the county competed and showcased their social and professional skills at the event on Thursday, March 23. At the end of the day, Eli Greer of Banner Elk Elementary was crowned the winner of the inaugural Avery County Amazing Shake. At the monthly board meeting, Greer accepted his award from ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman and board Chair John Greene and spoke briefly on how he felt the event benefited students.
“It teaches people all of these things that 20-year-olds don’t know how to do,” he said. “We can go to the gas station and somebody’s on their phone calling their mom because they don’t know how to pump their gas. Of course, that might not lead to the Amazing Shake, but it’s kind of an example of how it teaches kids how to be [responsible.]”
Additionally, the board congratulated 2023 Avery County Schools Teacher of the Year Dewayne Krege on his achievement. Krege’s parents, wife and children attended the meeting to support him. Krege was originally announced as the 2023 Teacher of the Year at a breakfast banquet hosted by Avery County Schools on Thursday, March 30.
“Immediately when I got here as your superintendent, I fell in love with this gentleman because of two primary reasons,” Brigman said. “His heart’s in the right place because he’s a God-fearing man, and he loves kids. It was very evident in the work he does on a daily basis. It is an honor to call Mr. Dewayne Krege up here as our 2023 Avery County School System Teacher of the Year.”
Lastly, the board recognized Jay Smith, who is the outgoing athletic director at Avery County High School. Smith was recently inducted into the North Carolina High School Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.
“I bother him all the time, calls or texts, and sometimes there’s a complaint in there, and I’ve never heard these words uttered from this gentleman’s mouth: ‘We can’t do that’ or ‘That can’t be done,’” Brigman said. “He’s a can-doer. He makes it happen for the betterment of our kids in all athletics, not just one sport, but multiple sports.”
It was announced through the board’s approval of the consent agenda that Ellis Ayers, Director of CTE and Secondary Education at ACS, will be retiring later this year. The job posting is listed on the school system’s website and can be found along with the rest of the open positions across the system at https://averyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
“We do appreciate you Ellis. Thank you,” Greene said. “We wish you the very best and know you’ll be successful in whatever you do.”
Brigman presented a resolution for the board to oppose House Bill 219. This bill would have a significant impact on school systems across the state, he explained. Also known as the Charter School Omnibus bill, Brigman explained that the bill creates an unequal distribution of funds between public and charter schools. Current legislation recognizes that some funds do not need to be shared with charter schools, as some funds are allotted for programs or services that charter schools don’t provide, some funds are a reimbursement to the local school district for unrestricted funds that have already been spent, which includes revenue that has already been shared with charter schools, or the funds are legally restricted and can’t be shared. In addition, the current law includes a list of protected funds in which local schools do not have to share with charter schools. However, the proposed legislation would delete all protected funds except for trust funds, federal grants with restrictions on use and special programs. The resolution describes sharing many of these funds with charter schools as “double-dipping” at the expense of local schools, as in many cases, the charter schools are not required to share their funds with local school districts.
Fearing the impact this legislation may have on K-12 operating funds in Avery County, the board unanimously agreed to pass the resolution opposing House Bill 219, and Brigman encouraged parents, teachers and students to contact local legislators and voice their concerns and opposition to the bill.
Avery County Board of Commissioners agreed to allow the Board of Education to use state lottery funds to pay to replace the bleachers at Avery County High School, which will cost $353,901 for installation, labor, materials and parts and the removal of the current bleachers. The board of education also agreed to use the state lottery funds, and Brigman expressed his gratitude for this pool of funds that can be used toward such projects.
Avery County Board of Education’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
