ELK PARK — Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg, who has served in a law enforcement capacity as chief of police with the town of Elk Park since 2005, was honored with a plaque and words of appreciation by the Elk Park Board of Aldermen during its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
During the meeting, the board also unanimously approved the appointment of Jack McCloud as the interim town police chief for a 90-day probationary period with the anticipation of swearing-in McCloud as full-time police chief following that period.
Ellenburg expressed his appreciation to the town for allowing him to serve the town for his years of duty, and noted that he would also be available to assist McCloud should he ever need to reach out and contact him.
“I’d just like to tell the town council how much I appreciate working with each of you over the years. Darlene (Aldermen Hicks), I believe you were the one who swore me in back in 2005, and I believe the first time I was sworn in was with Mayor Winters and Mike (Alderman Smith) back in 1985,” Ellenburg said. “It’s been a few years, but I’ve really enjoyed it. I’d still like to come in and out of the door occasionally to come visit, and I’ve already told Jack that he can call me anytime and I’ll be happy to meet with him or answer any questions he may have or any processes. Thank you so much for letting me work for you and the town. I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Among those in attendance to celebrate Ellenburg’s retirement were Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley and longtime law enforcement officer Shawn Turbyfill. Following the regular meeting, the attendees celebrated Ellenburg with a retirement reception in his honor, complete with pizza, a cake and balloons of congratulations.
The board opened the meeting with a public hearing on the town’s proposed new ordinance to regulate junked and abandoned vehicles in Elk Park town limits, as well as ordinance amendments regarding dangerous dogs. No town residents were in attendance to speak regarding the hearing, and Mayor Daniel Boone closed the public hearing. Upon opening of the regular meeting, the board unanimously approved the ordinance revisions and amendments subject to the previous public hearing.
Mayor Boone reported to the board about options regarding fireworks shows that would be available to the town for its Fourth of July celebration this year. The town will be shooting off its fireworks from a new location which will allow for wider options regarding size of fireworks and length of show. Following discussion, the board opted to go with a seven-minute show with varying sizes of fireworks.
Brandy Boone and Angie Gwyn addressed the board on behalf of Avery Animal Support to provide the town with an update on the work of the organization. Boone explained that the group has a pair of kennels installed inside the former Town Hall building on Old Mill Road, and is hoping to install at least one additional kennel inside the facility, but is also hoping to utilize its fourth kennel either inside the building with any remaining space or, more feasibly, a potential outdoor space or adjacent area. Boone noted that the kennels were larger than originally thought. Boone also read a letter from Ellie Lecka, who was unable to attend the meeting due to family matters. Lecka thanked the board and the community of Elk Park for its support and partnership, as well as the spirit of helpfulness displayed by many in town who have stopped by the facility. Boone addressed some concerns mentioned by the board in previous meetings, explaining that the organization is working to organize a board of directors, as well as procuring an accountant. The group also hopes to have a budget and general fund established once the board is formed in order to put together financial line items for its operating structure.
In other news and notes from the meeting:
- The board received an update on the proposed used car lot from Dean Rupard located at the base of Old Mill Road near Deep South Co. Outfitters. Rupard informed the town that he would proceed with the tap with water as required by the town, but said he had someone who could do the boring necessary for the services. Town clerk Connie Guinn informed Rupard that he would have to speak with town maintenance supervisor Tyler Boone regarding that project and any additional requirements that may be necessary from the state’s perspective.
- Maintenance staff Tyler Boone and Jason Markland updated the town on water loss mitigation, informing the board that they will be meeting with someone from the town of Banner Elk who will be coming with a correlation device to train them on using the apparatus for leak detection in town lines, and that the town will be able to borrow Banner Elk’s machine once trained to work on finding the town’s leaks.
- The board approved a quote of approximately $6,100 for a radio system which will replace the current AT&T system for its water and sewer system monitoring. Mayor Boone explained that the system will pay for itself within five years. The board unanimously approved the request.
The next meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, at Elk Park Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.