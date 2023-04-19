SEVEN DEVILS — Seven Devils Town Council discussed Resilient and Thriving Communities Week in 2023.
On Tuesday, April 11, Seven Devils Town Council reorganized the agenda to have citizen comments before the discussion of old business. The reorganization allowed Tiffany Williams, a representative of Watauga Compassion Community Initiative and Seven Devils community member, to speak on behalf of the WCCI.
“(WCCI is) just a collaboration of mental health providers in the helping professions, (that) get together monthly to figure out how we make our community safe, healthy and thriving and to mitigate adverse childhood experiences, because we know that when children experience trauma, they experience poor health outcomes later in life,” Williams said in support of the Resilient and Thriving Communities Week that was discussed in the last meeting.
The council unanimously approved the amended proclamation. The proclamation confirms Resilient and Thriving Communities Week in 2023. The amendments made to the proclamation were in relation to statistics in the writing and to make clear where some of the numbers originated.
The council also amended its previous meeting’s minutes due to grammatical errors.
The council approved master plans for the upcoming park in Seven Devils. The park will be behind the Town Hall, and will include a pavilion, playground, bathrooms, a dog park and more. As of April 11, the council received 76 letters of recommendations from the community.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at Town Hall.
