BEECH MOUNTAIN – The Town of Beech Mountain heard public comments on its recent contract with Republic Services, as well as approved moving forward with a dedicated EMS station for the town during its July 13 meeting.
The evening’s public agenda began with Eva Jones, a local condominium owner, who discussed her displeasure with the town during the public comment section. After the council approved an agreement with Republic Services last month, Jones, along with other business and property owners, have been given the option to contract with Republic Services for trash collection. However, Jones was displeased with Republic Services not returning her calls and said she was worried about the size of the dumpster the business would require due to the limited space surrounding the properties she owns.
Public comments continued with Sandy Carr, who thanked the town for the “incredible” Fourth of July week and was pleased to see a number of new families and children visiting the mountain. Carr also noted the council’s efforts to come in under budget upon the approval of the of the town’s annual fiscal year budget.
Ben Swadley also complimented the town for its hard work, and expressed his gratitude for being able to live in the community. Specifically, Swadley thanked the town for using TDA funds to build the playground next to the dog park.
“It’s really nice to come into the community and feel like feedback has been received and acted on. I wanted this group to know that it hasn’t gone unnoticed,” Swadley said.
Former Beech Mountain Town Council member Carl Marquardt then spoke on some of the regulations the town is preparing to pass, saying that he was “speaking on behalf of the unrepresented population.” Marquardt was displeased that the new trash restrictions would place added restrictions on residents from using the town’s convenience centers. Marquardt called the decision to only apply the new regulations on a certain group in the town “politically self-serving.”
The public comment period finished with Tim Curtis, who expressed his gratitude to the town for the decision made by the parks and recreation department to renew the lease on Emerald Outback, a popular hiking destination that is maintained by the town.
As part of the council’s new tradition of spotlighting a business, Trisha Moore, general manager of White Wolf Lodge, gave a brief history of the business. Larry and Laura Watren began the White Wolf Lodge after purchasing the building, which had previously been condemned, and began a ministry to support women and children. However, the couple found that they were working so much that they did not have enough time to minister. They ended up moving back to Florida and Trisha and her husband took over the business.
Moore began working at the lodge at the request of her son Kyle, who was the ski rental manager at the time and offered her to come up and help after she was bedridden for four months due to having back surgery. Tragically, her son passed away in a car accident on the way up the mountain. Despite the circumstances, Moore and her husband stayed on at the lodge and was able to find a new sense of meaning in their work.
“I told my husband that I needed to go back. I needed go see why God took me up there. If it was to have those last days with Kyle then okay, but if there was something more, then I wanted to know. So I came back up,” Moore said.
As the next order of business, the council moved forward with discussing the contract with Republic Services. The agreement took effect on July 1 and the transition period will last until Sept. 30. As part of the implementation period, Republic Services and the town are working with individuals and businesses in the town to discuss how to best handle their solid waste.
The council then began its public hearing related to a potential EMS station on Beech Mountain. Dr. Murray Miller opened up the discussion with a show of support for the initiative and even offered seed money in order to get a dedicated ambulance for Beech Mountain as quickly as possible.
“I personally had need of the services on the thirtieth of June, 2019, when I had a fall outside of Fred’s. I had a large laceration and a broken wrist. I called for an ambulance to pick me up, and I was told there would be a delay, as they were on other services. They finally showed up an hour later to transport me to the ER at Cannon Hospital,” Miller said.
Nancy Holt thanked the council for moving the issue forward and shared her experience of needing EMS service and having to wait for an extended period.
“If you have a heart attack or stroke, minutes count in terms of your life and your brain function. I hope none of you are ever in that position. The life you save may be your own or someone you dearly love,” Holt said.
Jay Krakowitz, a former physician, also supported the efforts to have an ambulance on the mountain.
Following the close of the public hearing, the council then moved to proceed with installing a dedicated EMS station. In his town manager’s report, Bob Pundey said he would immediately begin seeking out funding for the project and talking with the necessary parties involved. Pudney also presented a positive financial report, since the town was able to return $1.4 million to the fund balance after having taken out $1.5 million.
The new convenience center opened on July 5 and is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center is closed on Wednesday. Twice per week curbside pickup began Monday, July 19. A new pickup map is available on the town’s website, and pickup is scheduled on Monday and Thursday for half of the town and Tuesday and Friday for the other half.
“For this to work well, the red flag is required to be on your bin if you choose to have curbside pickup. That red flag is extremely important,” Pudney said.
Yellow trash passes are now required to access the convenience center and went into effect on July 1. The town has also been in contact with single-family, nonrental homeowners to discuss working with Republic Services. Pudney expressed concern over the way that some residents have decided to display their frustration with the new changes to the convenience center and trash pickup services.
“Some people threw their trash over the fence, against the fence and one individual brought a bag of garbage to town hall. Another one brought a bag of garbage to public works. So what I’ve asked is that for each instance, our police department and public works department investigate it. They have cameras, and if they can identify whom the trash belongs to, we’re going to take one of two routes. On some, we’ve returned the trash to them, taken it to their door and returned the trash. On those instances, those people were apologetic. Others, particularly if it’s really messy, we’re asking them to come back and clean up their trash or a citation will be issued,” Pudney said.
Pudney continued with his report and updated the council on several completed and ongoing projects, such as the dog park, the decommissioning of the sled hill next to the town hall and the new informational radio channel. The council held a council comments session before adjourning.
