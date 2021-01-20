RALEIGH — State Representative Dudley Greene was officially sworn in and seated on the House floor on January 15 to serve the people of House District 85 which includes Avery, McDowell and Mitchell counties. This will be Rep.Greene’s first term in the North Carolina General Assembly.
“As I’ve said before, I am humbled more than words can express and honored more than I can say to serve as a Representative for the area I am privileged to call home,” said Rep. Greene. “I look forward to getting started in this new role to help meet the challenges and expand the opportunities for our district and state.”
The Opening Day Ceremony marked the official start of the 2021-22 legislative session. Legislators took the oath of office, agreed upon chamber rules for the session and elected leadership for each chamber. The legislature is scheduled to return on January 27 to begin the long session.
