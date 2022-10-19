NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen held a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to discuss events, and featured an appearance and presentation by NC Rep. Dudley Greene.
Greene came to the Newland Town Hall just before the meeting began to present the board with the $3.2 million check from the state for water and sewer infrastructure improvements. He presented the check on behalf of the General Assembly. Greene explained how he was excited to be able to present the check to Newland, the town he grew up in, as well as to direct funds for the same reason to Banner Elk, where he was born.
“We had some historic opportunities to make infrastructure investments, and when I learned that the town of Newland had water and sewer projects they would like to see happen, I was very honored to try to help direct some money this way,” Greene said. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say I appreciate counterparts on the other side of the building down there, Senator Daniel and Senator Hise, for helping with this project.”
Mayor Derek Roberts and Alderman Lauren Turbyfill were unable to attend the meeting. First, the board discussed the possibility of holding a Miss Fraser Fir Pageant. Jerry Moody of the Avery County Cooperative Extension and County Manager Phillip Barrier proposed that the board start planning now to hold the pageant next year, said Alderman Christie Hughes. The queen from the pageant could light the Christmas tree for the town and kind of be a face for the holiday festivities in Newland, she said.
The pageant would be hard to pull off this year because it’s such late notice, Hughes explained. The Christmas Tree Growers Association would be willing to help, but they are currently in their busiest season of the year and couldn’t help out this year, she said. The pageant can be held at the Avery Community Center in the future, but it would be too short notice to do it this year and the Cooperative Extension would be able to help out starting next year, Hughes said.
In response, town clerk Jennifer Beam and town administrator Bill Bailey both stated that they believed the pageant would be possible this year and that there was enough interest in it to make up for the lack of time to advertise it. Aldermen Hughes, Kenny Calloway and Gail Haller all seemed to agree that the pageant would be a great event for next year, but it would be too hard to get it off the ground this year.
Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Johnson made a motion to go ahead and do the pageant this year, but after failing to get a second, the motion died. The members of the board expressed their interest in doing the pageant next year, but also explained that they didn’t want to jump into it this year with such little time to prepare.
The staff asked the board for direction on the Christmas parade, and it decided that Beam would plan the town’s float for this year’s Christmas parade. As in past years, Hughes will be in charge of getting everything in order for the parade. The board agreed that the parade should go the same route that this year’s Avery County High School Homecoming parade used in September.
Bailey proposed the concept for new “Welcome to Newland” signs that he and Beam created. He stated that while this is a decision the board can make closer to budget time, he wanted to bring it up and have the board members start thinking about it. The proposed sign would have the Town of Newland logo, which would be backlit. Bailey and Bean suggested placing Christmas trees behind the sign and planting flowers around it to make it look nice.
The board also discussed having skydivers at the Fourth of July celebration next year. A handful of local veterans have all donated to cover the deposit, Bailey said, and he expects that the town will generate enough donations to cover the entire cost of skydivers, which would be $4,500 after the deposit. The town would have until the end of June next year to get it paid, he added. The skydivers would attract a lot of people to Newland and would be a great way to get the town’s name on the map, Bailey said. Johnson stated that he thinks the board owes this to the local veterans. The rest of the board members in attendance agreed that it would be a good thing, as long as it doesn’t cost the citizens any money.
Johnson discussed a kids fishing tournament for next year, something that he has been trying to make happen for some time now. The members decided to do it on Friday, June 30, 2023, the weekend before the Fourth of July holiday.
The next Newland BOA regularly scheduled meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.