NEWLAND — Avery County citizens have spoken at the ballot box, and votes have been cast for local, district, state and federal offices.

Polls in Avery County's 19 precincts close at 7:30 p.m. Absentee and One-Stop votes will be reported shortly after poll voting ends, followed by precinct votes as they arrive from precinct chairs to the Avery County Board of Elections. 

Continue checking this page throughout this evening for updated vote totals and details regarding the 2022 Primary Election. (NOTE: Vote totals are unofficial until the official election canvass takes place by the ACBOE on Friday, May 27.)

Final Update: 10:20 p.m.

No. of county precincts reporting (19 out of 19):

Ballads cast in Avery: 36.07% (4,477 of 12,411 ballots cast)

(Highest vote recipients in county in bold and italics)

US SENATE (DEM)

James L. Carr Jr.:  7

Robert Colon: 9

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond: 23

Constance (Lov) Johnson: 5

Tobias LaGrone: 2

B. K. Maginnis: 2

Rett Newton: 9

Marcus W. Williams: 6

Greg Antoine: 1

Cheri Beasley: 224

Chrelle Booker: 4

US SENATE (REP)

Marjorie K. Eastman: 95

David Flaherty: 107

Benjamin E. Griffiths: 48

Kenneth Harper, Jr.: 38

Pat McCrory: 1,304

Charles Kenneth Moss: 14

Lichia Sibhatu: 10

Debora Tshiovo: 18

Mark Walker: 142

Jen Banwart: 24

Ms. Lee A. Brian: 18

Leonard L. Bryant: 11

Ted Budd: 1,926

Drew Bulecza: 5

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 5 (REP)

Virginia Foxx: 3,049

Michael Ackerman: 823

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (SEAT 5) (REP)

Victoria E. Prince: 346

April C. Wood: 986

Trey Allen: 1,693

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 9) (REP)

Beth Freshwater Smith: 1,347

Donna Stroud: 1,550

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 11) (REP)

Michael J. Stading: 1,896

Charlton L. Allen: 874

NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 47 (REP)

Ralph Hise: 2,072

Deanna Ballard: 1,652

NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 24 (SEAT 1) (REP)

Tom McMurray: 1,261

Matt Rupp: 2,322

AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Glenn R. Johnson: 1,179

Blake Vance: 1,430

Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr.: 1,812

Dennis Aldridge: 1,853

Derek Buchanan: 1,674

Robert Burleson: 1,963

AVERY COUNTY SHERIFF

Russell Carver: 173

Mike Henley: 2,843

Lee Buchanan: 1,077

AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

Patricia (Pat) Edwards: 1,355

Casey Lee: 1,029

Randy Singleton: 1,878

Dustin Trice: 446

Linda Webb: 1,093

Dennis C. Brown: 1,042

Jane E. Bumgarner: 803

Write-In (Miscellaneous): 21

Note: Totals reported are for Avery County votes only. For district and statewide totals of state and federal races, visit the NC Board of Elections website by clicking to https://tinyurl.com/ycyaebhh.

