NEWLAND — Avery County citizens have spoken at the ballot box, and votes have been cast for local, district, state and federal offices.
Polls in Avery County's 19 precincts close at 7:30 p.m. Absentee and One-Stop votes will be reported shortly after poll voting ends, followed by precinct votes as they arrive from precinct chairs to the Avery County Board of Elections.
Continue checking this page throughout this evening for updated vote totals and details regarding the 2022 Primary Election. (NOTE: Vote totals are unofficial until the official election canvass takes place by the ACBOE on Friday, May 27.)
Final Update: 10:20 p.m.
No. of county precincts reporting (19 out of 19):
Ballads cast in Avery: 36.07% (4,477 of 12,411 ballots cast)
(Highest vote recipients in county in bold and italics)
US SENATE (DEM)
James L. Carr Jr.: 7
Robert Colon: 9
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond: 23
Constance (Lov) Johnson: 5
Tobias LaGrone: 2
B. K. Maginnis: 2
Rett Newton: 9
Marcus W. Williams: 6
Greg Antoine: 1
Cheri Beasley: 224
Chrelle Booker: 4
US SENATE (REP)
Marjorie K. Eastman: 95
David Flaherty: 107
Benjamin E. Griffiths: 48
Kenneth Harper, Jr.: 38
Pat McCrory: 1,304
Charles Kenneth Moss: 14
Lichia Sibhatu: 10
Debora Tshiovo: 18
Mark Walker: 142
Jen Banwart: 24
Ms. Lee A. Brian: 18
Leonard L. Bryant: 11
Ted Budd: 1,926
Drew Bulecza: 5
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 5 (REP)
Virginia Foxx: 3,049
Michael Ackerman: 823
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (SEAT 5) (REP)
Victoria E. Prince: 346
April C. Wood: 986
Trey Allen: 1,693
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 9) (REP)
Beth Freshwater Smith: 1,347
Donna Stroud: 1,550
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 11) (REP)
Michael J. Stading: 1,896
Charlton L. Allen: 874
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 47 (REP)
Ralph Hise: 2,072
Deanna Ballard: 1,652
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 24 (SEAT 1) (REP)
Tom McMurray: 1,261
Matt Rupp: 2,322
AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Glenn R. Johnson: 1,179
Blake Vance: 1,430
Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr.: 1,812
Dennis Aldridge: 1,853
Derek Buchanan: 1,674
Robert Burleson: 1,963
AVERY COUNTY SHERIFF
Russell Carver: 173
Mike Henley: 2,843
Lee Buchanan: 1,077
AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Patricia (Pat) Edwards: 1,355
Casey Lee: 1,029
Randy Singleton: 1,878
Dustin Trice: 446
Linda Webb: 1,093
Dennis C. Brown: 1,042
Jane E. Bumgarner: 803
Write-In (Miscellaneous): 21
Note: Totals reported are for Avery County votes only. For district and statewide totals of state and federal races, visit the NC Board of Elections website by clicking to https://tinyurl.com/ycyaebhh.
