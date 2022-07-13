ELK PARK — At its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 5, Elk Park Board of Aldermen was addressed by Greg Jenkins, who proposed assisting the town with a number of projects.
Jenkins, originally from the Everglades area in South Florida but now residing in the area, expressed to the board his passion for assisting area veterans, recalling a recent experience speaking with a homeless veteran at a Boone shelter who was from Elk Park. Jenkins noted that he felt there should be no reason that someone serving our nation should be left without a roof over his or her head, and set forth to work on remedying the need.
Jenkins also shared that he had read in the newspaper about Elk Park and came to the town, noting how impressed he was with town leadership and the aesthetics of the town while also reading about its history. He added that he had purchased the former State Line Upholstery property, and that he wishes to renovate it and to “rent” the home in an effort to end cases of veteran homelessness locally, with himself paying whatever the cost entails to allow those veterans to have temporary housing on a rent-free basis and assist them with transitioning into permanent housing.
Jenkins commended the town for its generosity and connection, as he witnessed at the recent Fourth of July town celebration, adding that he is an experienced grant writer and would like to assist the town with securing grants for projects such as the local police department and the town park, while also explaining that he also has experience with training service dogs and could potentially help with securing K9 units for law enforcement and therapy dogs for veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Jenkins concluded his public comments by sharing that he had partnered previously with USDA doing aquaculture, mentioning the possibility of a similar project for Elk Park, reiterating his experience with writing of grants and recognizing through that experience how to convey an applicant’s financial needs and grant provider’s expectations, expressing willingness to serve as a point of contact for grants to help the town, should it wish to partner in doing so.
The board reacted positively during its discussion with Jenkins, with Mayor Daniel Boone adding that the board would like to further discuss the possibilities and potential project ideas in the near future.
During its regular business, the board took time to discuss the recent Fourth of July event, evaluating the pros and cons, as well as determining what the event should retain or change in 2023. In all, the board was in consensus that the event was a success, and discussed a number of new ideas for next year’s event, including renting port-a-johns, as well as musical acts to invite, and potentially relocating the site where fireworks would be shot to allow for a larger area and, hence, larger shells to be able to add to the fireworks show.
Board members noted that shutting off a town road to host the post-parade festivities at the park was a good idea, and also discussed the potential of bringing food vendor trucks in for next year’s event which would reduce some food costs while also helping to offset other costs incurred for the event by the town like the fireworks and other rentals. The board agreed that it would make a decision on what to do food-wise by its next meeting to reserve whatever option(s) the group agrees on, as well as firm up the date to hold its fireworks and parade events next year, leaning toward the Saturday prior to the Fourth of July.
In other news and notes:
- Maintenance Supervisor/Operator Tyler Boone reported an update to last month’s public comment about remedying a noise issue at the sewer plant on Elk River Road, noting that he and resident Ed Turbyfill had assembled a box that seemed to have muffled enough of the noise and be satisfactory, adding that he still needed to use some 2x12 boards to box in the sand there to prevent it from washing away.
- Town Clerk Connie Guinn reported that the town’s new attorney, Four Eggers, will be present at the August board meeting to answer any questions that the board may have as he transitions into the role.
- Mayor Boone asked for volunteers to be on the nuisance committee to check places once every three months for residences in and not in compliance with the ordinance, with Aldermen Darlene Hicks, Mike Smith and Alice Whittington agreeing to serve on that committee. The board also took time to discuss verbiage in regard to “scrap materials” listed in the current ordinance. Guinn added that she would be working with Eggers for verbiage editions regarding personnel policy and would provide him with background information as he assesses it.
- The board approved an out-of-town water tap connection i
- n the Cranberry community for Woodrow Greene, as well as an out of-town sewer tap connection for Scotty Ledford. Additionally, the board adopted a resolution acknowledging the conflict of interest policy which is required for receipt of any American Rescue Plan funding through the federal government.
- Mayor Boone provided a brief construction update on the Winters Town Park, sharing that the retaining wall was a $24,000 expense, and noted that costs for materials had increased significantly since primary quoting of them within the past year, noting a 150% increase in cost for a pair of basketball goals, as well as Trex steps, which had increased by almost 100% to $13,000 from a previous $8,000 quote. The board directed town maintenance employee Jason Markland to check with Danny Arnold to price treated lumber steps in comparison to Trex steps to determine whether there was any significance price difference. Boone added that paving work at the park will hopefully begin “over the next couple of weeks” after some leveling and final prep work takes place on site.
The next meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, at Elk Park Town Hall.
