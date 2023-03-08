NEWLAND — Passionate advocates for animals in Avery County packed the commissioner’s boardroom and spilled out into the hallway during Avery County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, March 6.
The outpouring of guests came in response to the county’s announcement that it plans to partner with Mitchell County for animal services. The current plan, which is still pending approval, is for Avery County animals involved in cruelty cases to be taken to Mitchell County Animal Rescue. Avery plans to hire an animal cruelty investigator and eventually build a dual-county facility at the county line on Mayland Community College’s campus if the partnership is approved. MCAR sent out a press release on Friday, March 3, explaining that “no definite plans have been made, nor have any contracts been signed.”
More than 21 individuals made public comments about the arrangement, and dozens more attended, wearing Avery County Animal Support, Avery Humane Society or other animal-related shirts to show their support. Public comments ranged from personal experiences with aggressive, dangerous, abandoned or injured animals, voices of support for ACAS and AHS, criticisms of the dual-shelter plan and much more.
“Our hope was that we could figure this all out together, and everyone here today supporting this still supports this mentality,” said Ellie Lecka, founder of Avery County Animal Support.
Lecka explained that ACAS takes in many more animals from the northern part of the county rather than the southern part that borders Mitchell County. The group has taken in 500 animals in two years, only a couple of which came from the southern end of the county, she said.
Nancy Stroupe Morrison, who has been a longtime animal advocate and member on the Avery Humane Society’s Board of Directors, spoke to the board, stating that 31 years ago, she came before the board and begged for animal control after her daughter was attacked by a dog.
“It’s time to pony up, guys,” she said. “We can’t do this. It’s not in our jurisdiction. We don’t have the liability. We don’t have the mandate. We don’t have any way to do this. It’s totally separate from us. We’re private. We need help with all this. Ellie needs help.”
One citizen encouraged the board members to visit the current facility in Mitchell, stating that they are already out of room without taking any animals from Avery County. Abi Young, who has worked at the Avery Humane Society since 2017, made a comment afterward in the same vein. Young states that in her time working at the humane society, the organization has held animals from Mitchell County to prevent them from being euthanized each year. In 2022, MCAR euthanized animals that were sick, dangerous or severely injured, but did not euthanize any animals due to space, according to the rescue’s 2022 annual report.
“It makes no sense to have a facility that is a co-facility when we are both overrun with animals,” Young said. “The only thing that’s going to happen if we have co-animal services is the euthanasia numbers are going to be through the roof because there is not going to be any room for new animals to come in. If you don’t have room for new animals to come in, then we end up with the same issue we have now, which is animals with absolutely nowhere to go.”
Young expressed her frustration with how long animal services have been a point of contention in Avery County, and explained her opposition to the dual-county shelter.
“It’s not their responsibility to pick up where we’re failing,” Young said. “It is our responsibility to take care of the animals that are in this county, and I don’t think it’s fair to put that on somebody else. That’s something that we should be handling.”
Citizens of Avery County, as well as supporters from Madison, Mitchell and McDowell counties, spoke on the issue for around half an hour. Some stated that Avery is the only county in North Carolina without animal control services or an animal control officer, while others simply asked the commissioners to reconsider their plan and look into funding ACAS and the humane society.
“I’m asking you, please, as a taxpayer, as a resident, to please find it in the budget, in your hearts, to help this cause,” Robbin Trice said.
Brandy Boone, who is a member of Avery County Animal Support, asked the commissioners to take the wants of its voter base into consideration.
“I’m asking you to do the right thing and listen to our voices,” Boone said. “Listen to what we want, as we elected you to do. Take into consideration what we’re asking. Please do that, and don’t enter into this contract with Mitchell. Please consider other options. Have an open table discussion. Include all possibilities, all options.”
Avery County Board of Commissioners recognized the Avery County High School wrestling team for winning the 2022-2023 Individual Team State Wrestling Championship in the 1A division in February. Additionally, the team was recognized for setting a new state record of the most individual winners from one school.
Scott Heath, chair of the Avery County Fire Commission, attended the meeting to give the board an update on fire and rescue services in the county. Currently, a number of the fire stations need renovations and the departments are struggling to find volunteers across the board, he explained. He went over the proposed payment plan for fixing these issues, which include a renovation for Elk Park’s station totaling somewhere between $2.5 and $3.5 million, as well as an additional $2.3 million for an entire renovation at Crossnore.
Heath also told the commissioners about a volunteer stipend program that the fire commission would like to put in place to possibly help with recruiting and retaining volunteers. Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department has seen success from the stipend, but similar programs at stations in Yancey County, for example, were not as effective, he said. It has the potential to work at some departments and not others, he said. Stipends would allow departments to pay volunteers back for their gas money or time they have to take off work. Each department is an independent entity, so each will get $20,000 to use for its stipend program, Heath said.
Finance officer Caleb Hogan presented a budget amendment to the commissioners that will allow the Avery County Sheriff’s Office to hire an animal cruelty investigator. The amendment, which the commissioners unanimously approved, covers four months of salary and benefits for the position, to cover the remainder of the fiscal year.
Avery County Board of Commissioners will hold its next regular scheduled meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3.
