ELK PARK — Noncompliance of town residents of the Elk Park nuisance ordinance continued to be a regular item of discussion as the board of aldermen met for its Monday, Aug. 2, regular meeting at Elk Park Town Hall.
Following brief discussion to update the board on individual noncompliant cases, town clerk Connie Guinn reported to the board that she had been in touch with town attorney Butch Hughes as she had been instructed following the July board meeting. Guinn noted that Hughes has been extremely busy in recent weeks dealing with land deed transfers and other business that has prevented him for pursuing further legal action regarding the town nuisance ordinance violators, and that it may be a period of a few weeks before legal proceedings could commence.
Guinn also shared letters of noncompliance that had been sent to noncompliant residents about cleaning up their properties which were each dated July 15. According to the town ordinance, after a one-month period of notification, the board is within its legal right to issue citations to those who have failed to clean their properties. Following discussion, however, the board agreed to delay taking further action on the properties until its September meeting, once the board is able to review images of cleanup progress of properties to make its most-informed decisions.
On the subject of property issues, Pastor Donald Gragg of First Baptist Church in Elk Park spoke during public comments, asking the board for assistance with water runoff near the church location that is encroaching under the sidewalk adjacent to the church and eroding underneath the concrete walkway. Gragg noted that the street where the water runoff damage occurs used to have a speed bump, but that the bump has worn away over time and no longer assists to redirect water. He added that the church has tried to do what it could to help mitigate the erosion to no avail as the rainfall and flow continues to cause damage, fearing that the sidewalk may bow and break at any time.
Mayor Daniel Boone expressed his appreciation to Gragg for bringing the matter to the attention of the town, and stated that there is scheduled paving that is going to be taking place at that and other locations within the town as soon as the paving company is available and free to do the job, hopefully within a matter of a couple of months. Board members also mentioned other areas in town where paving and water mitigation is needed, and the board asked the town maintenance staff to assess the town streets and subdivisions to prioritize areas in most need of attention.
In other news and notes:
- The board reviewed the water and sewer ordinance amendment verbiage as drawn up by town attorney Butch Hughes, and were satisfied with the language, moving to set a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, for public review before holding a vote on the amendment. Advertisement of the public hearing will be made in the local newspaper as required by law.
- Aldermen adopted a hazard mitigation plan which must take place every five years as required for the town to continue to be eligible for FEMA funding in the event of natural disasters which might require federal funding assistance.
- The board approved the renewal of the town’s contract with Elk Park Fire Department as required annually.
- Police Chief Mike Ellenburg addressed the board regarding an incident involving town maintenance staff and a dog at the Brewer residence. Ellenburg indicated that as staff member Jason Markland attempted to read the meter at the residence a dog aggressively chased him and prevented him from reading that and additional meters. Guinn added that she had reached out to Darrell Brewer regarding the matter and he noted that the dog may bite, but that he had a collar that he would ensure was installed on the dog. Ellenburg said the dog apparently has a shock collar, but added if the battery goes dead “it won’t make a difference” when it comes to the protection of town staff. Following brief board discussion, Ellenburg stated that he had informed the owners that there would be a fine incurred with the next incide
- nt in the amount of $100 if the animal was outside its perimeter and $500 if there is a biting incident that occurs.
- The board briefly discussed the hourly rate it pays part-time officers who work for the town, and agreed to add the item to the September agenda for discussion. On another police-related note, Ellenburg reported that the state auditor had visited and assessed the town police d
- epartment’s records and paperwork, which was satisfactory with the exception of needing to better organize its archived paperwork into binders for easier perusal by the auditor.
- The board consented to repaint a portion the curb on Lower Street at the request of local merchant Sammie Jones to help make the step-curb area more visible and safe.
Due to the Labor Day holiday, the next regular meeting of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Elk Park Town Hall.
