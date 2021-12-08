RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court has suspended filing for all offices and moved the March 8 primary to May 17, according to Avery County Board of Elections Director Sheila Ollis.
According to the court order, candidates whose filing has already been accepted by the board “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to their ability to withdraw in the new filing period (once that period is established), and subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility.
The full order can be found at drive.google.com/file/d/1wf8zKXz_DbZ7vyOVGtkXTJTkre72o0F-/view?usp=sharing.
Three days into the filing period, a total of six community members in Avery County had filed to run for local office.
State Senate Republicans decried the decision in a press release the same afternoon as the rendering by the court, claiming that the ruling was a "secret" and "unsigned" action by a "Democratic-majority high court."
"The court didn't even articulate a legal or factual basis for suspending elections," Sen. Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell), who co-chairs the Senate Elections Committee, stated in a press release. "The Democrats on the Supreme Court want districts that elect more Democrats, so they're blocking every election in the state until they get their way."
This is a developing story. Continue to follow The AJT for updated information.
