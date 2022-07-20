Editor's Note: This story has been amended to include funding also received for the Town of Crossnore from the recently passed state budget.
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed the state budget on July 11, which includes funds for major projects, water and sewer improvements, wage increases and mental health programs.
Along with signing the bill, Cooper also announced that the State of Emergency in North Carolina will be lifted on August 15.
“Today, I signed the state budget that includes critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce,” Cooper said in a press release. “This budget does not include Medicaid expansion, but the leadership in both the House and the Senate now support it and both chambers have passed it.”
According to Cooper, negotiations about Medicaid expansion are ongoing and legislators are “closer than ever to agreement” on the expansion, so it would have been “counterproductive” to veto the budget, he said.
Under the new budget, teachers will receive a 4.2% average pay increase this fiscal year, and over the next two years their total average pay increase will be 9.1%. School employees will receive either a 4% pay increase or a raise to $15 an hour, whichever is greater.
“Helping our school teachers that are with our school children, that will be a great thing,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
State employees will see a 1% raise, increasing their salaries by 3.5% total this fiscal year. The budget provides funding for salary adjustments to help address staffing shortages and to aid in recruitment and retention of employees, NC Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson wrote in a statement.
“Our state employees serve in critical functions across government, and this is the least we can do to show our appreciation,” Dobson stated. “My hope is that the House, Senate and the governor will continue to recognize our state employees by offering additional compensation benefits in the future.”
A total of $876 million was allotted to fund major projects in the state, and $600 million was devoted to water and sewer improvements. The budget included $32 million in school safety grants and another $14.8 million to go toward mental health programs.
Rep. Dudley Greene stated that the budget was focused on investing in communities and necessary projects. He stated that the Town of Newland will receive $3.2 million to go toward water and sewer improvements, the Town of Crossnore will receive $100,000 for capital improvements and the Town of Banner Elk will receive $2 million for the same purpose. Avery County as a whole will receive $750,000 for capital projects, he said.
Greene said he was pleased to be able to help direct funds in the direction that they were needed most. Cooperation with his counterparts in the Senate, Warren Daniel, Deanna Ballard and Ralph Hise, was key to ensuring that each county’s needs were represented in the budget, he said.
“This is a responsible budget that responds to our current needs and plans for an uncertain economic future,” NC House Speaker Tim Moore and Senator Phil Berger said in a joint statement. “This budget takes into account the strain of runaway spending from our federal government that is stretching North Carolinians’ budgets thin, and the burden of skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation.”
