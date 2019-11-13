All election results are unofficial pending canvassing on Nov. 15.
AVERY COUNTY — An uneventful municipal election cycle in the county saw the vast majority of elected officials awarded with a new term, including many in unopposed races.
There were, however, some notable write-ins attempts in some contests that garnered a decent percent of the votes. Write-ins collected approximately 9.26 percent of ballots in the unopposed Elk Park Mayor race, 15.70 percent of the vote in the otherwise uncontested seats available for the Newland Town Board of Aldermen, 11.76 percent of the vote in the Seven Devils Town Council election and 11.36 percent in the Sugar Mountain Mayor contest.
No write-in candidates managed to claim a seat in the unofficial results, however.
The notable change is the uncontested election for the Crossnore Mayor seat. Eddie Yarber will be taking over for Jesse Smith in the position, while Smith ran and was the highest vote-getter in the town’s Alderman race instead.
Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly ran unopposed and there were no write-ins in that contest either. The highest single vote-getter in the county was Newland Alderman Christie Hughes, with 51 ballots. Hughes was appointed to the remainder of Greg Seiz’s seat when he resigned from the board in February due to a move outside of town limits.
Banner Elk Mayor, Banner Elk Town Council, Crossnore Mayor, Newland Town Board of Aldermen, Elk Park Mayor, Village of Grandfather Mayor, Village of Grandfather Council, Newland Town Council, Sugar Mountain Mayor, and the Sugar Mountain Council contests were all unopposed.
The full unofficial results are as follows:
Town of Banner Elk Mayor
Brenda Lyerly: 37 ballots (100 percent)
Town of Banner Elk Council Members (three seats available)
David Lecka: 36 ballots (36.73 percent)
Allen Bolick: 31 ballots (31.63 percent)
Charles B. VonCanon, Jr.: 31 ballots (31.63 percent)
Town of Beech Mountain Town Council (three seats available)
Jimmie Accardi: 20 ballots (34.48 percent)
Kelly Melang: 10 ballots (17.24 percent)
Renee Castiglione: 9 ballots (15.52 percent)
Carl Marquardt: 8 ballots (13.79 percent)
Erin Gonyea: 7 ballots (12.07 percent)
Wendel Sauer: 3 ballots (5.17 percent)
Write-In: 1 ballot (1.72 percent)
Town of Crossnore Mayor
David (Eddie) Yarber: 36 ballots (100.00 percent)
Town of Crossnore Aldermen (three seats available)
Jesse C. Smith: 33 ballots (33.33 percent)
Roy A. Ingram: 26 ballots (26.26 percent)
Jane Milanovich: 24 ballots (24.24 percent)
Theron (Terry) Smith: 15 ballots (15.15 percent)
Write-In: 1 ballot (1.01 percent)
Town of Elk Park Mayor
Daniel Boone: 49 ballots (90.74 percent)
Write-In: 5 ballots (9.26 percent)
Town of Elk Park Council Member (five seats available)
Joel Whitley: 42 ballots (19.44 percent)
Tommy Norman: 36 ballots (16.67 percent)
Michael Smith: 36 ballots (16.67 percent)
Tony Eller: 33 ballots (15.28 percent)
Bradley (Brad) Benfield: 32 ballots (14.81 percent)
Elaine (McKinney) Crane: 18 ballots (8.33 percent)
Bruce Hicks: 17 ballots (7.87 percent)
Write-In: 2 ballots (0.93 percent)
Village of Grandfather Mayor
Bob Donovan: 10 ballots (100 percent)
Village of Grandfather Village Council Member (two seats available)
Charles (Chick) Fuller: 10 ballots (50 percent)
Richard C. Norman: 10 ballots (50 percent)
Town of Newland Council Member (three seats available)
Christian Hughes (Christie) Carpenter: 51 ballots (42.15 percent)
Kenny Caraway: 28 ballots (23.14 percent)
David Paul Calvert: 23 ballots (19.01 percent)
Write-In: 19 ballots (15.70 percent)
Town of Seven Devils Town Council (three seats available)
Larry Fontaine: 10 ballots (29.41 percent)
Jeff Williams: 10 ballots (29.41 percent)
Kay Ehlinger: 7 ballots (20.59 percent)
Write-In: 4 ballots (11.76 percent)
Wayne Bonomo: 3 ballots (8.82 percent)
Village of Sugar Mountain Mayor
Gunther Jochl: 39 ballots (88.64 percent)
Write-In: 5 ballots (11.36 percent)
Village of Sugar Mountain Council Member (two seats available)
Jonathan D. Green: 45 ballots (51.14 percent)
Lewis (Van) Lecka: 36 ballots (40.91 percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.