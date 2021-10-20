RALEIGH — On October 15, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 191, better known as the "No Patient Left Alone Act." The bill, which was introduced and primary sponsored by Senator Warren Daniel (R-Avery) creates visitation rights for patients and requires healthcare facilities to follow federal visitation guidelines.
The Act, which becomes effective November 1, states patient visitation rights in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living and hospice care facilities will not be impacted during declared disasters and emergencies. The bill ensures patients in health care facilities can have a visitor, which once was commonplace but ended because of COVID restrictions. The bill passed the NC House, 79-19, on Sept. 23 and passed the NC Senate by a 49-0 vote on October 6.
Violation of these visitation rights would result in facilities being given a warning, initially, and 24 hours to allow visitation. If visitation is not allowed after the 24-hour warning period, the facility will be fined $500 per day for each incident.
“No human being should be left to die alone, forcibly separated from a loved one,” said Sen. Daniel.
