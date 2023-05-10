NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen voted to move into an open market for waste management services, revisited the possibility of a liquor by the drink referendum and continued planning the 2023-2024 budget on Monday, May 1.
The board held a budget workshop before its regular meeting, where Town Administrator Bill Bailey went through the draft budget with the aldermen to determine if anything needed to be added, removed or adjusted. The draft adds a 2% cost of living adjustment for town employees, which would account for a 5% COLA in two years. Additionally, the draft includes $30,000 in upgrades to the boardroom, such as proper microphones, a monitor and a camera. Members of the board seemed to agree that the money could possibly be spent better elsewhere, but Mayor Derek Roberts pointed out that they hear complaints often about the stream and microphones, and that eventually the improvements would have to be made. Bailey explained that he presented the board with the full list of improvements so it could discuss and scale back as needed.
Alderman Lauren Turbyfill suggested that the board break the improvements down into phases and plan to make the equipment upgrades in order of priority. She said she felt the most important thing now would be having a screen for people to use when they come in to do presentations.
Bailey explained that the town has the opportunity to obtain another dog for the police department as a gift. Another K-9 officer would cost $12,000 due to expenses such as training and equipment for the dog and handler. Additionally, the department requested a new vehicle. In the budget, the price is listed as $48,000 for a Chevrolet Tahoe, but the vehicles are currently not available, and the department would likely have to purchase a Dodge Durango, which is around $10,000 cheaper instead.
The aldermen discussed trading the town’s backhoe in exchange for an excavator. The town still owes on the loan it took out for the backhoe and it is not paying for itself, Bailey explained, stating that while the backhoe is useful, the town would get more use out of an excavator as it is smaller and could fit in more places than the backhoe.
The board discussed the town’s contract with the fire department in light of the animosity that has grown between the two entities over the past year. The majority of the members voted to give the fire department $5,000 instead of $7,500 this year, and they discussed including a requirement in the contract for the fire department to clean the town’s gutters twice annually during training. Additionally, Bailey stated that he would like to start metering the water that the fire department uses, as there is a large amount of water within the town that is unaccounted for. This would not be to charge or penalize the department, but rather to determine how much water is truly unaccounted for within the town.
Also included in the draft budget are funds to replace the town’s street lights and build the dog park, $20,000 for repairs to the porch, garage and rain gutters on the town hall building and $75,000 in street repairs and improvements.
During the regular meeting, representatives from Republic Services spoke to see if the town would be interested in renewing its contract for waste management services. Tracy Nestor, senior area municipal sales manager for Republic, addressed the board to suggest entering into a one-year extension of the contract to give the board a chance to look into the company more and think about its decision. Nestor explained that Republic uses a fixed rate for services, so the more customers in the area there are, the less that each one has to pay. Opening the market for trash services would increase the price for dumpsters and services, she said. Under its current contract with Republic, the town itself also receives free service at the town hall, which Nestor explained will go away if the contract is not renewed.
Dane Phillips, owner of Appalachian Waste Management, also addressed the board, explaining that his small business cannot compete with such a large company, but that he cares about the community and wants to be able to provide his services to the residents of Newland. There was some contention between the representatives of the two agencies, but ultimately following discussion the board unanimously voted to not renew the town’s contract with Republic and to move into an open market for waste management services.
William Costner, chairman and president of the Newland Volunteer Fire Department, spoke at the meeting, stating that he felt it was necessary for the board and the fire department to communicate. He said it was brought to his attention that there was a concern about a member or group of members of the fire department supplying town water to an individual, he said.
Costner initially disputed the claim, but Director of Public Works Gary Lewis presented a video allegedly taken during the incident. Costner assured the board that the situation would be handled, but requested that questions, comments and concerns in the future be taken to himself or the chief. Friction exists in the relationship between town board members and Newland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Colby Benfield, a former employee of the town, sprouting from a dispute over how much money the board agreed to allot to the fire department during last budget season, thus the board agreed to contact Costner directly with any questions or concerns going forward.
Theresa Foxx addressed the board about the constant turnover the town has seen in recent years. In the two years that she has been coming to meetings, she said that she has counted eight individuals who left their positions with the town. Mayor Roberts interjected that a ninth town employee is leaving as well. Foxx stated that it is very disconcerting to see so many people leave in such a small amount of time, that the town is a business and that positive growth starts at the top and trickles down.
Additionally, Foxx expressed her disappointment that the board would not entertain a motion to put a liquor by the drink referendum on the ballot last fall. By doing this, the board is banning people from exercising one of their most important rights, which is their right to vote, she said. While she said she was not picking sides and could see valid points on each side, she encouraged the board to bring it up again, put it on the ballot and let the registered voters of Newland decide, saying that the situation that occurred last fall was parallel to government overreach.
Rick Flowe, president and CEO of InFocus, a consulting company that assists local governments with projects such as municipal planning, public administration and code enforcement activities, came to the meeting to present his company’s services to the town. At this point in the meeting, he asked to make a suggestion to the board. He said that oftentimes when boards are presented with items that may raise questions, the best avenue is to have the town administrator draft a resolution and present it to the board. The resolution would allow Bailey to clarify the purpose of the referendum and clarify that its passing does not mean that the board members are voting for or against the issue, but rather that they are allowing the population to make the decision. The board agreed that it would be more comfortable taking such a measure with the aforementioned liquor-by-the-drink issue, and instructed Bailey to draft a resolution to bring before the board at its next meeting.
Alderman Gail Haller told Turbyfill she did a wonderful job on the Spring Fling, and Turbyfill thanked Lewis and his crew for the hard work they put in during the weekend to make it a success.
Newland Board of Aldermen will have its next budget workshop at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
