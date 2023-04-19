NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen discussed personnel, mowing contracts and waste management contracts at its meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
Ken Lang, president of Robert Taylor Group, was on the agenda to speak. The company is based out of Greenville, NC, and aims to make things simpler for municipalities and organizations, especially when it comes to benefits for employees.
“Our specialty is not only helping business owners choose the right benefits but also in helping communicate these benefits to their employees using local and dedicated benefit counselors,” the Robert Taylor Group’s website says. “We can visit your employees at your location or worksite and work with each employee to help them understand the costs and value of the choices you provide.”
Lang said that if the board was interested, he could return with a competitive quote for the company’s services. Town Administrator Bill Bailey explained that the town’s whole process is currently disjointed, as Finance Officer Jessica Buchanan has to keep up with some things and Town Clerk Jennifer Beam has to keep up with others. Robert Taylor Group would put all of the vendors and benefits into one portal so it can all be seen on one screen, Bailey explained.
Next, the town discussed its current mowing contract which was set to expire on Wednesday, April 5. The contractor expressed a desire to continue the contract, but the board was not interested in renewing it. It voted unanimously to not renew the contract with G and S and have the town employees take over mowing and mulching for the time being.
Bailey asked the board to approve two sewer access agreements to be signed and put into place, which it did. Currently, Piedmont Natural Gas and Duke Power regularly access the sewer system, and without an agreement in place, there’s a concern of liability, he said. Town attorney Gerald McKinney has already looked over the agreements and given his approval, Bailey said.
In recent months, the town has experienced issues with its current bank, and the issues have led Bailey and Buchanan to look at transferring all of the town’s accounts to a new bank. The pair came to the conclusion that the best option would be to move the town’s finances, which is currently held in two banks, to First Citizens Bank. Bailey and Buchanan expressed that this option would provide better security and the town would have someone to talk to at the bank locally. The board voted and unanimously approved the transfer.
Alderman Jamey Johnson instructed Bailey to compile a list of streets within the town that need speed tables, as the issue of need that has been coming up frequently in the past few months. Similarly, residents of Shady Street attended the meeting to again ask why the gas company won’t call back and instruct the town or residents on where it is safe to put a pole in the ground for a stop sign. Since the opening of Big Mike’s RV Resort, cars speeding through Shady Street has become an issue. The residents have attended the meetings for several months asking for something to be done, but the issue has yet to be completely resolved.
A stop sign was posted on a light pole on the street, but was promptly taken down as signs cannot be posted on utility poles. Johnson requested that administration or public works get the issue resolved for the people living on Shady Street as soon as possible.
Nathan Gittner from The Inn at Shady Lawn informed the board that the Cranberry Street Cafe, which is located beside The Inn and across from town hall, is opening this month. Additionally, he sought advice for when to start looking for local waste management companies, as the town is not renewing its contract with Republic and as of June 30, and citizens will be able to use whatever waste management company they wish. The contract has to be canceled within 30 days before the contract expires or the customers will be automatically renewed for the next year.
A representative from Appalachian Waste Management attended the meeting and spoke during this time, making it clear that they are not trying to shut down Republic, but simply make it a fair market for the community. He explained that they are a local business that spends money within the town and the county, and while they can’t compete with a multi-billion dollar company, he does believe that they can provide quality service at a reasonable price.
Mayor Pro Tem Kenny Caraway expressed his frustrations that McKinney had not foreclosed on the delinquent tax property that the board had instructed him to at last month’s meeting. Caraway reached out and inquired about moving the process forward soon, but he said no action had yet been taken. The town pays its attorney a lot of money, he explained, and while McKinney is a friend of his, he said he cannot overlook that because it’s business. Caraway asked Bailey if he is satisfied with the service the town is currently getting and asked if there may be other avenues that, while they may not be cheaper, would provide the town with the service that it’s looking for. Bailey explained that he has put out some feeler calls to see if there is someone who would possibly be able to take over the duties, and that he may be able to present some options to the board soon. McKinney was not present at the meeting.
Johnson asked if McKinney wants to step down and then made a motion that the board enter into closed session to discuss personnel.
Newland Board of Aldermen’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2. Prior to the regular meeting, there will be a workshop at 5 p.m. the same day.
