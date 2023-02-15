NEWLAND — From discussing the possibility of a satellite annexation to looking at updating the town’s policies, procedures and ordinances, there was much on the agenda at the Newland Board of Aldermen’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The board held a public hearing in January regarding the annexation of seven acres across from Mountain Glen Golf Course. Several community members attended the meeting to express their opinions and concerns about the annexation, as if it went through, the property would have to have water, sewer, police and fire provided immediately. At the hearing, Mayor Derek Roberts explained that he had planned to use the $3.2 million water and sewer grant from the state to cover the cost of running water and sewer services out to the property.
The town water is safe to drink, though the system currently requires a lot of improvements due to 30 years of deferred maintenance, Town Administrator Bill Bailey said at the hearing. Mayor Pro Tem Kenny Caraway and Aldermen Lauren Turbyfill, Christie Hughes and Gail Haller agreed by consensus during the hearing that the infrastructural improvements should take precedence before the water and sewer systems are expanded, which was the sentiment of several community members in attendance as well. In January, Bailey suggested that the board postpone its decision until there is more information available about what repairs need to be made to the water and sewer system.
The matter can be traced back to April 2022, when Bobbie Grammar came and spoke to the board. According to the minutes, Grammar, a resident of the Mountain Top community, explained that most of the citizens who live there were not in favor of the spot annexation. The following month, in May 2022, Roberts asked the board how much money to request from Representative Dudley Greene through the water and sewer grant. The board agreed for Roberts to request $1.9 million “to pay off the USDA loan, replace pipes, etc.” according to the May meeting minutes.
In July, Roberts updated the board on the status of the grant, stating that the state would be sending $3.2 million to the town for water and sewer improvements and projects. The funds were to “help the town by paying off the waste treatment plant, as well as paying off the backhoe, replacing pipes and start piping out to Mountain Top,” according to the July minutes. Finally, in November, the board began planning for a public hearing in which the petitioning party could be present to answer questions and be involved in the conversation.
At the February meeting, the board heard more community input on the matter and discussed it further. Caraway made a motion to not do the annexation and instead “take care of Newland first,” meaning to use the funds for water and sewer infrastructure improvements before expanding the system. The motion was carried after receiving a second and a vote from Hughes and Haller. Aldermen Jamey Johnson and Turbyfill were not in attendance.
Many of the town’s policies, procedures and ordinances are out of date, Bailey told the board. There are no rules of procedure for the board, and the administrative side of things is missing a lot of common protocols, such as what to do in the case of inclement weather, he explained. He asked the board for permission to look into what all needs to be updated and what will need to go into these updates, and the board agreed to allow him to do so.
Mike Nelson and Alena Stair attended the meeting. Stair once again asked if the town would be putting up another stop sign to create a four-way stop on Shady Street, which Director of Public Works Gary Lewis said they were working on it. Additionally, both Stair and Nelson talked about how people drive too fast down Shady Street and through the campground. Nelson suggested putting in some type of speed deterrent and offered to put some in the campground as well as on Shady Street. Bailey suggested that they do speed tables instead of speed bumps, since many of the vehicles coming through are large vehicles and snowplows can go over speed tables without being damaged. The board voted in favor of letting Nelson put in a few speed deterrents at his own cost.
In other news and notes:
- The board is looking at getting a part-time temporary contract worker to help Finance Officer Jessica Buchanan as she tries to catch up on years of work, while also getting ready to close this year’s budget and prepare for the new budget, Bailey said.
- It will likely cost close to $500,000 to get part of the wastewater treatment plant up to date, Bailey said.
- The town is looking at dates for budget workshops as it nears time to build the budget.
Newland Board of Aldermen’s next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
