NEWLAND — Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson reported that his department intends to actively pursue grant funding for a pair of projects following approval from the Newland Board of Aldermen at its Tuesday, Jan. 7, regular meeting.
The first project Clawson described was to provide for a K-9 Unit for the town’s police force. If the application is successful, the grant would provide $24,500 to cover the K-9 Officer training, equipment, modification of police vehicle and associated expenses incurred with the program.
Clawson and Officer Michael Fields, the latter of whom has agreed to undergo training and serve as the K-9 handler, answered questions from board members. Clawson explained that the town would pick up the annual costs of the regular maintenance of the K-9.
Fields added that costs from department research that included conversations with the county sheriff’s office, which he noted were high estimates, would include an estimated $1,100 for dog food and a $500-600 average annual total for regular veterinary services. Clawson added that the department would likely seek a labrador for the position.
“I’ll be honest, with all the drugs that are going around, I think it’s a great idea,” Alderman Dave Calvert said.
“I see a dog as a perfect way to help us as a department in helping to keep drugs off the streets,” Clawson added.
Following brief discussion, the board consented for Clawson to progress with the grant application process.
Clawson also informed the board of his department’s desire to apply for a grant to provide for a school resource officer, which would be considered a town employee.
He explained that the grant involved a four-year commitment, where federal funding would pay for 75 percent of the total cost of the position, with the town footing 25 percent of the cost the first year. In year two, grant funds and the town would split the cost 50/50, while the grant would fund 25 percent of the cost in the third year.
The grant also requires that the town would maintain the position for a minimum of one additional year at full cost. The board approved for Clawson to move forward with the application process for the grant.
Aldermen also spent time setting a number of dates in 2020 for town events, in part to ensure that the events would be listed in the upcoming Avery County Chamber of Commerce rack cards to be distributed across the region.
The board decided to host a town cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 27, a week prior to the annual Newland Independence celebration, with fireworks scheduled for Friday, July 3.
Additional events scheduled include the town’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 26, in addition to the town’s Treat Street event on Saturday, Oct. 31, with the annual Christmas Parade scheduled to take place beginning at 5 p.m. on December 5.
In other news and notes:
- The board moved to transfer $150,000 in funds to its account with NC Capital Management Trust, as the funds incur a higher percentage of interest than its current location.
- Assistant Public Works Manager Colby Benfield filled in for town manager Keith Hoilman for the monthly administration department update, noting that progress continues on the storage facility to be used to store road salt and house additional town equipment, with the staff waiting for the poured concrete to finish curing and that the enclosure for the salt bit was on order.
- Benfield reported that he had completed levels of coursework for wastewater collections certification, adding that the recently installed water meters have increased the accuracy of readings and is saving the town both time and money, noting that approximately 250 meters remain to be installed by staff within the town. Benfield reported that Public Works had conducted debris pickup around town, had installed holiday lighting, and that staff had only had to push snow on town streets on two occasions thus far this winter.
- Benfield reported that Republic Services is increasing its rates by $6 per month for trash pickup. He noted that it is the first time since 2013 that a rate increase has occurred.
- It was announced that town employee Eddie Johnson submitted his resignation, with his final day of employment on January 22. Following a period of discussion which included the possibility of contracting the mowing to an outside party which could take some of the burden off current staff, the board unanimously voted to freeze the position pending a closer look at dollar amounts and options, possibly discussing the matter at a future scheduled workshop.
The next regular meeting of the Newland Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Newland Town Hall.
