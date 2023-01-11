NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen met on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for its regularly scheduled meeting and to hold a public hearing regarding the annexation of seven acres across from Mountain Glenn Golf Course.
Several members of the community attended the meeting to express their concerns about the annexation. While the direct issue at hand was the annexation, if the property was annexed into the town, the state requires that services such as water, sewer, police and fire are immediately provided, said Town Administrator Bill Bailey. Mayor Derek Roberts explained that he had planned to use the $3.2 million water and sewer grant from the state to cover the cost of extending services in this area, as he said he previously expressed to state Representative Dudley Greene. A number of the community members in attendance expressed their concern with this, stating that they would rather have existing water and sewer infrastructure upgraded before moving on to expand it.
The community members in the audience stated that they didn’t feel comfortable drinking their water, but Bailey and Public Works Director Gary Lewis assured them that the water is tested weekly. While there’s a lot of infrastructural improvements needed, the water is safe to drink, Bailey said. The necessary improvements are the product of 30 years of deferred maintenance, he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Kenny Caraway and Aldermen Lauren Turbyfill, Christie Hughes and Gail Haller agreed by consensus that the infrastructural improvements should be made before the system is expanded. Roberts said that he felt as though his time and effort to get the money for the specific purpose of annexing the property had been “skirted away.” Alderman Jamey Johnson was not in attendance, and the board did not officially vote on the matter, with Bailey suggesting that it postpone a decision until there is more information available about what exact repairs need to be made to the water and sewer system. Caraway agreed, stating that the board needs all of the information before it can make a decision.
Bailey requested that the board approve the state’s record retention schedule, as the town has a huge amount of records that it doesn’t need, nor does it have the room to store them. He explained that they will take the state-recommended actions to destroy unnecessary records, like receipts from the 1970s. The board approved the state’s record retention schedule and gave Bailey the go-ahead to start cleaning out the records.
Dane Phillips, owner of High Country Sanitation, came before the board to discuss the issues he is having with Republic Services. The town signed a contract with Republic in the past, which is set to expire in a few months over the summer. This contract applies to the citizens as well, it seems, as Phillips and his customers in Newland are receiving pushback from Republic. Phillips expressed that as a small business owner, he worked very hard to build his company and does not want to get quashed by a large company. Roberts asked if town attorney Gerald McKinney could take a look at the contract and see what the penalty for exiting the contract might be.
The concerns about Shady Street were brought up again, as residents are still seeing a lot of speeding and trash blowing throughout the neighborhood. Bailey assured the residents that they are working on finding a different location for the dumpster to help with the trash, and that stop signs have been ordered and are on the way. The residents still requested something be done about the speeding issue, stating that while they want Newland to prosper, they feel that the RV park and coffee shop are negatively impacting the neighborhood more than they are positively impacting the entire town.
The next Newland Board of Aldermen meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
