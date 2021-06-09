NEWLAND — The Town of Newland remains busy as the summer season approaches. During the Board of Alderman’s regular meeting on Tuesday, June 1, the board continued its search for a town administrator and finance officer and received updates from Chief Byron Clawson and Public Works Supervisor Colby Benfield.
During public comments, Mark Scruggs form Sharp Office Solutions presented a potential solution to the board to help the town save on its printing costs. According to Scruggs, the town pays $50 a month for its maintenance contract and $300 a month on ink cartridges to print the water bills, of which about 500 are printed each month.
“The solution I brought in is a new technology that’s wireless. Everyone in the whole building can use this system, and it’s only less than four cents on color print and less than a penny for black and white. We could actually save you guys quite a bit of money,” Scruggs said.
The board then moved to approve a contract for Sharp Office Solutions to provide a new printing system, training and maintenance services to the town.
As the next order of business, Clawson reported that the police department has seen a busy month, and that some officers have had the opportunity to take vacation time. Clawson said there have been some dog complaints but they have not been deemed a nuisance. However, one alderman noted that dog-related noise complaints could be due to coyotes.
While on the subject of animals, Alderman Jamey Johnson asked about the department’s progress with its new drug dog, to which Clawson replied that an officer continues to train with the dog and work remains to be done before the dog will be utilized in the field.
Public Works Supervisor Benfield said that the town’s public works personnel are experiencing the ramping-up of the summer season.
“It’s been the busiest month I’ve ever seen here, by far. Every month we’re just getting busier, which is a good thing. We’re going to see an increase in revenue,” Benfield said.
In the past month, the public works department has connected four taps and is expecting to connect two more in the coming weeks. Benfield added that the property housing Avery Power Equipment Inc. has sold and a new business is expected to move into the location.
For the new maintenance building, Benfield had previously received a quote for $45,762, although he is waiting to receive an update on the price.
“There’s no reason to not finish that building under a $100,000 budget. That’s lights, heat, floor and all that. We’re waiting on concrete quotes, and that’s the other large expense there,” Benfield said. “It’s nothing fancy, all we need is two desks and our computer system for the wells.”
In other business, the board is expected to approve its yearly budget on Tuesday, June 8, after a public hearing. Mayor Valerie Jaynes said that one of the few changes to the budget from last year is a $100,000 line item to cover the new building for public works.
The owners of a cell tower in town are willing to pay the town in order to buy out the remainder of its lease. At a previous town meeting, former finance officer Lise Meinhardt said the board had three options to consider when approving the deal, which would bring in about $42,000 to the town over a span of time.
“What they’re doing is they’re trying to pay it off, and then they’re going to try to sell it,” Johnson said.
The board then tabled a motion regarding the cell tower lease to be decided on during the town’s regularly scheduled meeting in July.
The board then moved on to a discussion of personnel matters. The town continues to search for a new town administrator, and Mayor Jaynes expressed interest in reaching out to the former town manager of Spruce Pine, who had recently retired.
“From the people I’ve spoken to, they say he’s excellent. He’s very well liked in the town of Spruce Pine, but he needs to be contacted to see if he’s interested in doing it, even if he can come in a couple of days a week for a short period of time to get us on our feet,” Jaynes said.
The board met in closed session before reconvening in open session to approve the job postings for a finance officer and town administrator.
