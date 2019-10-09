NEWLAND – The Newland Town Board of Alderman discussed the possibility of losing parking at the facility next to Town Hall at its latest meeting on Oct. 1.
The future is uncertain for the building next to Town Hall, which has played host to a handful of businesses over the years. Currently the town has 16 parking spaces in its own lot, and 10 regular employees, which could create a crunch if the town loses the additional parking it is allowed to use at the other building.
The town hall does not just host meetings and administrative staff, as the tag and passport office, the town police office, maintenance, records and utilities are all based out of the town hall. A change to the parking situation could result in most of the parking spaces at the town being occupied by employees during the day.
The town recently discussed constructing a salt storage shed, which came up during the discussion of the building. The town does not have an updated estimate for the shed, and it was noted during the meeting if heavy equipment was stored with the salt it would be corrosive to the equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.