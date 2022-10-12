NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen tried to get some long-standing items off of its to-do list at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
A motion to approve the agenda, which was lengthier than normal, died for lack of a second. In order to approve the agenda, the members first went through item by item and designated specific items that it felt could be discussed at a special meeting or workshop.
Once the amended agenda received approval, the first order of business was for Mayor Derek Roberts to swear in new town administrator Bill Bailey. Afterward, the board voted to adopt a resolution to officially turn Journal Street by Yellow Mountain into a one-way street. The main concern with the street is that large trucks have started using it as a two-way street, unaware of how narrow it is until they’re already driving on it. The road will be one-way only from Wanteska Street to Pineola Street and will also be paved.
Colby Benfield, chief of the Newland Volunteer Fire Department, attended the meeting to ask about the money the fire department was allotted to receive in the budget. In original conversations about the allotment, board members agreed that $5,000, the amount the town has given the department for decades, was too low. The figure of $20,000 was discussed at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, May 3, but was not voted on until the board adopted the budget at a special meeting on Monday, June 27. At that meeting, the board lowered the funds for NVFD from $20,000 to $7,500, which was in the budget that was adopted.
Benfield expressed his frustrations with not only the fact that the amount was much lower than what they were expecting, but also that the department had not received any money at all as of the current meeting. The minutes from the May meeting state that Alderman Jamey Johnson said the board didn’t need to vote on the issue and that it could just be adjusted in the 2022-2023 budget. Benfield urged the board to listen back to the recording of the May meeting, as he stated that he remembered the board voting on $20,000.
Bailey told Benfield that the check had been ready to give to the department for a while, but it was never sent because the invoice didn’t match the amount the board had agreed on in the budget. The board voted to give him the check for $7,500 that night, and told Benfield that someone would review the recording of the May 3 meeting.
Roberts expressed his frustration that the board would not make a motion at its special meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, to include a liquor-by-the-drink referendum on the November ballot.
“It’s un-American, because a referendum is supposed to be put on so the people can vote for it,” Roberts said. “I’m not quite sure why the board thought that we have the right as the board and the town to keep people from voting on liquor-by-the-drink.”
Roberts questioned the aldermen that were at the meeting as to why they would not make a motion, but each stated that they were not required to defend their decisions.
“I don’t think we should have to explain why we made the decision,” Aldermen Gail Haller said. “If they don’t like what we did, then vote us out and vote in people you want to do that.”
Alderman Kenny Carroway did not provide a reason, and Alderman Lauren Turbyfill simply stated that anyone who knows her knows why she did not move forward with the motion. Alderman Christie Hughes said that while she stands by her decision to not move forward with the motion or referendum, she said that she may be open to revisiting the issue next year.
“Maybe this was wrong, and you can tell me, but my vote was a personal vote. I’m not going to sit here and defend my vote and why I said what I did,” Haller said. “It was not to try to not be un-American and (to not) allow people to do what they want to do wherever they want to do it, but my vote was a personal vote that has affected my life.”
In other news and notes:
- The board adopted a notary fee for the tag office, which will have a maximum of $7 for one signature, a maximum of $8 for two signatures and a maximum of $9 for three or more signatures.
Aldermen reviewed and discussed the contract with Meadowbrook RV Resort to help fund the amphitheater destruction, which would allow the town to use the space as well. The board will vote on th
- e contract at its next meeting.
- The board voted to allow Shelby Taylor of Taylor’s Taxes to extend her lease until June 2023. Currently, her lease of business space within the town hall building is set to expire in February, which is right in the middle of her busiest time of the year. The specifics, such as hours of operation and a revised rent rate, will be discussed at the November board meeting.
The next Town of Newland Board of Aldermen meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
