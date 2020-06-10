NEWLAND — The Town of Newland approved its 2020-2021 proposed budget during its monthly meeting on Thursday, June 4. It was the first time the Newland Board of Aldermen met in person since COVID-19-related shutdowns closed town halls across the state.
After a public hearing on the town’s proposed budget, the aldermen heard from local businessman Steve Nelson, who requested the town annex a property he owns and provide sewer and waste service to approximately 33 acres off Hickory Nut Gap Road.
Nelson is looking at starting a campsite on the property, beginning with about 10 to 15 camper sites with a maximum of 100 on the property in the future. The aldermen were amenable to assisting a local resident start a new business in town, one that would further attract tourists and patrons to the area.
“If you’re good enough to start a business in Newland, and as long as you got a business name and a business license, I don’t think we have any regulations in town that would stop a campground,” Alderman Jamey Johnson said.
Aldermen are looking at a satellite annex to provide services to the property. The board approved a motion to give Nelson a variance on sewer service, and will likely make a decision on the property at its next meeting in July.
“We don’t want to hold you up, because we’re excited about getting it open,” Johnson said.
Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson informed the board of the police department’s activity over the past month. Clawson said the department opened an investigation into a local trucking company. According to Clawson, the trucking company had hired contract work from another company, and the third-party company had received a fake email from the trucking company asking for checks to be direct deposited because it no longer wanted to receive paper checks due to COVID-19.
According to Clawson, a sum of $255,000 was phished away from the trucking company. During the investigation, the department called in the U.S. Secret Service to help with the case. Three search warrants were issued, and the departments were able to freeze the money before it was moved outside of the country. Clawson said the trucking company had received reimbursement of part of the payments, and is expecting to receive payment in full.
The board is planning on moving forward with its Fourth of July festival, which will be held on Friday, July 3. The town is planning on having a fireworks show as part of the event, while also practicing social distancing by spacing booths six feet apart and taking other safety measures.
“Most municipalities have canceled everything. Summer is canceled. Why don’t we just do it, and we’ll do as many things as we need to do to protect everyone and safely have it,” Alderman Lauren Turbyfill said.
The board approved the town’s budget of the 2020-2021 financial year. Total appropriations for the yearly budget were $869,735. Total appropriations for water and sewer operations, debt service and contingency appropriation equals $471,200. The tax rate is levied at 52 cents per $100 valuation of property. The rate is based on a total valuation of property of $61,925,000 and an estimated rate of collection of 92 percent.
The board’s last order of business was to approve a $125,000 loan for a backhoe before passing a motion to move into closed session.
