NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen approved a three-percent raise for all town employees at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Newland Town Hall.
Last year, the board approved raises of 1.5 percent, with additional bonuses to employees in July and December. Mayor Valerie Jaynes reported that as of last April, former town finance officer Lise Meinhardt had proposed a two-percent raise, but did not indicate whether that proposal would still suffice or be accurate at the current time.
Alderman Kenny Caraway noted that he felt that the town “needs to be loyal to its employees,” and demonstrate “how much we value them and the job that they do.” As part of the discussion, Caraway also expressed concern over how employees have left town positions, as he shared his impression that in many ways, town employment “has been a training ground for folks to move on” to other positions, of which many provide more desirable compensation than what Newland has provided.
Caraway motioned for a three-percent raise across the board for town employees. Alderman Dave Calvert expressed concerns during the discussion prior to the vote, asking about how, if approved, the raise would affect town police officers’ starting pay, as well as noted that the raise would in essence add $11,000 to the current budget deficit. Following discussion, Calvert seconded the motion, which was unanimously approved 3-0, with Aldermen Caraway, Calvert and Lauren Turbyfill voting in the affirmative (aldermen Christie Hughes and Jamey Johnson were not in attendance at the meeting).
During his chief’s report, NPD Chief Byron Clawson shared that his department had responded to 10 motor vehicle accidents over the past month, in addition to six noise complaints and four investigations, including an investigation that involved an individual trying to purchase equipment who was defrauded out of $21,000 in an email scam with an offshore account.
Clawson added that his department responded to three animal complaints, four damage-to-property complaints, one drug arrest and two verbal disputes. Clawson also shared that the department had undergone its regular audit by The Police Standards Commission and received a good audit with only two deficiencies which have already been corrected.
Additionally, Clawson informed the board that he is in the process of needing to fill two position within his department, and that he is in the process of evaluating candidates, including looking at students in Basic Law Enforcement Training that may qualify as prospective hires.
Public Works Supervisor Colby Benfield shared during his departmental report that a main pump for the town had malfunctioned at an eventual cost of somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000, but reported that Mountain Electric was culpable in the malfunction and that the town would be submitting a claim to insurance for the incident.
Benfield shared that he had recently completed another certification process, and reported that some paving had been taking place around town, notably on Old Public Road, with additional paving planned on Jaynes Road. Benfield asked the board to inform him of additional locations where repairs may be necessary.
Benfield also reported that he had sought out quotes for dog park fencing as instructed from the previous month’s board meeting. He added that he had priced fencing for a 100-foot by 100-foot park at approximately $1,000, and added that he was awaiting confirmation from Raleigh regarding whether potential locations would be allowed by the state.
Additionally, Benfield reported that the town would be hosting an all-day event on wetlands in September, with half of the day being in class and the other half of the day at the Shoemaker Bottom location.
Benfield also shared that he had been pricing options for the approved town maintenance building and noted that the most cost-effective way to build the structure would be to purchase a kit for a 50- by 60-foot building, which includes trusses, insulation and everything necessary at a cost of $30,000. Benfield anticipates working with contractors to get the building closed in before winter, with town workers doing wiring, plumbing and interior work with spare time that may be available during the winter season.
In other news and notes:
- The town announced that its annual Treat Street event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, with the town encouraging local businesses to participate in the event which has experienced strong participation and success in previous years.
- The board set a meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, to form a committee and review applications for the town’s vacant town administrator position. Mayor Jaynes has been serving in the admin role in an interim capacity, and announced that the job has been posted on
- with more than 50 resumes submitted.
- Mayor Jaynes reported that the town received a Downtown Beautification Grant through the National Association of Realtors, where the town will be reimbursed for up to $5,000 in expenses used for local beautification projects in the downtown Newland area. Jaynes added that the projects must be completed within a year and that an individual representing the grant will be scheduled to come to Newland to visit, hopefully as early as mid-October.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of Newland Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Newland Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.