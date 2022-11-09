NEWLAND — Newland Board of Aldermen met on Tuesday, Nov. 1 to flesh out details on pending projects and how to move forward with them.
Town administrator Bill Bailey presented the board with a formal resolution to make Journal Street one-way beginning November 1, which it voted on at its October meeting. At that meeting, the board discussed the need for change due to concerns about large trucks using it as a two-way street, and how drivers are often unaware of how narrow it is until they’re already driving on it. It was stated at the October meeting that the road will be one-way only from Wanteska Street to Pineola Street, and will also be paved.
Mayor Derek Roberts took a moment to confirm that the board had never officially voted on allotting $20,000 to the Newland Volunteer Fire Department, reiterating that the figure was discussed but never voted on. At the actual budget meeting, the board voted to allocate $7,500. The issue arose at the October meeting when Colby Benfield, chief of NVFD, requested the board to review the meeting minutes and recording to see if it had actually been voted on, as he recalled that it had been. Roberts stated that the town was not trying to take a combative stance with the fire department, and that anyone who may have questions or concerns should reach out to him or Bailey.
Alderman Christie Hughes announced that the town’s annual Christmas parade will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. There will be a best float contest, with $100, $75 and $50 prizes for the top three floats. In addition to the parade, the town will host “A-very Merry Small Town Christmas” from 3 to 8 p.m. the same day. Vendors will be set up at the Rock Gym during that time, and inflatables will be set up in the Newland Elementary School Gym from 4 to 8 p.m. Food trucks will be set up in between the two gyms the entire time, and Santa will be in the NES gym from 6:30 p.m. until the end of the event. To participate in the parade contact Alderman Hughes, and for vendor questions contact Alderman Lauren Turbyfill.
The discussion of Christmas events brought up Treat Street, the town’s Halloween celebration. The board agreed that the Halloween activities went well, but Roberts stated that he would like to be able to find a way to improve communication between the board members and staff, especially when it comes to such events. There was some confusion regarding the costume contest, and the mayor said that he felt as though better communication would prevent these types of hiccups in the future.
“I think that there’s an extreme lack of communication, and I’m trying to alleviate that so that we all know what’s going on,” Roberts said.
The board revisited the issue of a dog park, with the idea floated of establishing it at Shoemaker Park. Bailey said he would prepare pricing options for fencing and things to go inside the park for the next meeting to present to the board. Additionally, the board discussed naming something in honor of Rufus Henley and Junior Sluder for their contributions to the town. Roberts and Alderman Jamey Johnson suggested dedicating benches at the Riverwalk to each of them, as well as to any other community members who has made significant contributions to the town.
The High Country Council of Governments can do a parks and recreation plan at no cost to the town, Bailey said. He’s getting everything together to bring to the next meeting, but he expects to see a good proposal within the next month, he said. Once the town has a parks and rec plan, it can start applying for related grants.
Bailey reported that he is looking at new street lights for the town, and is considering curved ones that come with the option to add places to hang banners and flags and can be ordered with outlets. The bulbs would be easier to change, he said, and he is working on getting a price quote for the models that he’s considering. Additionally, he’s also looking at the cost of prefabricated concrete slabs to mount the lights onto, as road salt seems to be eroding the light fixtures and poles.
In other news and notes:
- Residents of Shady Street, including Alena Stair, who attended a meeting in September over the same issue, came to ask for changes in the traffic patterns around Big Mike’s Creekside RV Resort and Big Mike’s Coffee Shop. The residents are concerned about speeding, as well as issues with GPS that take people in campers down Shady Street and sometimes to the wrong address. Owner Mike Nelson previously stated that he wanted all of the traffic to be coming in off of the main highway, and that he was considering blocking off the entrance at Shady Street once construction was completed. Nelson was not in attendance at the November meeting. The board is looking at getting the mapping errors corrected, as well as looking at other methods to control traffic, such as adding a buffer so people cannot enter the area through Shady Street, and adding another stop sign to slow traffic.
- The board approved NPD Chief Byron Clawson to apply for a grant for another K-9 officer, as another one of his officers would like to be a K-9 officer handler. Adding another K-9 officer would mean that there is a dog at the department every day of the week, which the board agreed would be a great idea.
The next regularly scheduled Newland Board of Aldermen meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Newland Town Hall.
