NEWLAND — The Newland Town Board of Aldermen came to an agreement at its Nov. 5 meeting following a lengthy discussion regarding how to provide year-end bonuses to town staff.
The discussion covered a number of ways to handle the bonuses, including a bonus based on a percentage of salary, a flat bonus across the board for all employees and a tiered bonus depending on position.
Ultimately, after approximately an hour of back-and-forth discussion on the topic and a failed vote to give the Chief of Police and the Town Manager $1,000, and all other employees $750, a motion was fielded that was passed with the same numbers, but with the addition that employees who had been with the county for less than a year would have their bonus prorated for the number of months they had worked up to that point.
Alderman Jamey Johnson voted against the motion while all other aldermen voted in favor. Johnson was initially in favor of giving each employee the same amount for a bonus.
