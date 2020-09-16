RALEIGH — State Rep. Josh Dobson was recognized on September 10 by the North Carolina League of Municipalities as its Community Champion Award recipient.
The award is presented to legislators for their dedicated support of North Carolina cities and towns. Dobson was chosen as the award’s 2020 recipient for his tireless work advocating on behalf of local governments to access more avenues for better broadband service for their residents and businesses, an issue of particular importance as more North Carolinians work and study from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
He served as a primary sponsor of HB 431 FIBER NC, which would better enable local governments to utilize their resources to partner with private internet service providers to both provide and improve service.
“Access to high-speed Internet should not be a luxury in North Carolina. I am proud to work on this legislation and I am thankful that going forward the League of Municipalities will be there to continue to fight for high-speed Internet in every corner of North Carolina,” Dobson said upon accepting the award.
Representative Dobson is serving his fourth term in the North Carolina House, representing Avery, McDowell and Mitchell counties. He is a chair of the House Appropriations Committee and chair of the House Health Policy Committee. Prior to his initial appointment to the state House in 2013, he had served as a McDowell County Commissioner. A native of Avery County, Dobson and his wife, Valerie, and daughter, Kennedy, reside in Nebo.
NCLM President Jennifer Robinson praised Dobson’s advocacy for “one of the critical issues of our time.”
“Whether rural towns needing access to more reliable service or our more urban cities requiring more affordable options for working class families, improving broadband access is one of the critical issues of our time. Representative Dobson was a true champion helping to bring this issue to forefront of discussions at the General Assembly and advocating on behalf of towns and cities and this vital need,” said Robinson, Council Member from the Town of Cary.
The North Carolina League of Municipalities is a member-driven organization representing the interests of cities and towns in the state. Through their collective efforts, League member cities and towns better serve their residents and improve quality of life. For more than 100 years, the League has been a voice for cities and towns working for a better North Carolina.
