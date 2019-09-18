RALEIGH — In an act that has been called deceptive and un-democratic by state Democrats, N.C. House Republicans overrode the governor’s veto of the state budget in a Sept. 11 session that N.C. House Democrats say they were told would be a no-vote session.
The vote on the $24 billion state budget, House Bill 866, occurred in an 8:30 a.m. session of the N.C. House. Officially, there were only 70 members present, including 55 Republicans, in the 120-seat body. N.C. General Assembly rules state that a majority of members must be in attendance for a quorum.
The official veto override tally was 55-15 for HB966, despite furious protests by Democrats in attendance. If all 120 members were present, N.C. House Republicans would not have had the 60 percent needed for the veto override, as they account for 65 members.
“Under our rules, we took a vote on the override,” N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain) said in a Sept. 11 statement. “It was properly noticed. The procedures were properly followed, and we took the vote.”
Rep. Josh Dobson (R-Nebo), who represents Avery County in the state House and is a chair on the House Appropriations Committee, was excused that day.
“I assumed we would be done by now; we would be finished in Raleigh with the session,” Dobson said.
At the time of the vote, Dobson was at his other job in McDowell, and he was surprised by the vote.
“I’m not going to comment on the process. I wasn’t there, so I don’t know the specifics of everything that went down that day,” Dobson said.
Dobson said his focus going forward will be on the merits of the good things in the budget and not the process.
“I think it’s a very good budget that I had a major hand in writing, so I’m proud of the content of the budget,” Dobson added.
The budget impasse between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-led N.C. General Assembly has been ongoing since Cooper vetoed HB966 on June 28. Prior to Sept. 11, the last action on HB966 came on July 1 as the veto override was placed on the N.C. House calendar for a vote on July 8 and more than two months have passed without an action.
The Republican-crafted budget for 2019-20 includes teacher salary raises, lowering the standard deduction for income taxpayers, and for Avery County Schools there is a $10,511,929 sum for capital projects.
But Cooper and state Democrats say the budget lacks Medicaid expansion and better pay for state employees, school facilities, public infrastructure projects and the N.C. Division of Health and Human Services.
WRAL-TV in Raleigh published a text message purporting to be from N.C. House Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis (R-Dunn) to reporter Laura Leslie in which Lewis says the 8:30 a.m. session would be a no-vote session. In the exchange, Leslie asks, “Do you know whether the voting session will be at 8:30 (a.m.) tomorrow? Thanks,” to which Lewis replies, “No votes at 8:30 (a.m.)”
Speaking on Sept. 11, Lewis told WRAL he didn’t believe there would be any votes during the 8:30 a.m. session. Lewis was not on the floor during the vote, the station reported.
Going forward, HB966 is now in the N.C. Senate, which currently has 29 Republicans and 21 Democrats. Like the N.C. House, a 60-percent vote is required to override the governor’s veto, meaning if one state Senate Democrat changes sides or two are not in attendance, the state Senate Republicans would have the votes, if in full attendance, for a veto override.
With the 2019-20 biennium budget not enacted, funding levels for state agencies and other state-funded organizations have stayed the same as under the previous biennium budget since the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. N.C. state law prevents a government shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.