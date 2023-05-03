NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners held a budget workshop and heard from representatives of the Town of Banner Elk and Toe River Health District on Thursday, April 27.
Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen approached the commissioners to ask them to forgive the final four payments due on the Historic Banner Elk School. The town is currently preparing to bid on a project for public parking, lighting, sidewalks and more. He also presented the board with a letter from Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly regarding the request.
When the town purchased the property, it made a commitment to pay the $1 million back through grants and fundraisers, not taxpayer dollars. Since then, it has paid $666,666.64 on the property, and still owes the county $333,333.36. Around a dozen individuals make annual donations, and the rest of the money is raised through the golf tournaments and art festivals the town holds each year. The infrastructural projects, like the sidewalks and parking lots, benefit all of the town and local businesses. Commissioner Tim Phillips agreed, stating that what is being done at the Historic Banner Elk School benefits the entire county, not just Banner Elk.
Commissioner Dennis Aldridge brought up what he called the “elephant in the room,” which is that the rest of the county would be much more likely to be onboard with the debt forgiveness if it wasn’t Banner Elk. He said that a possible sentiment of the rest of the county is that of all the places debt should be forgiven, Banner Elk isn’t it. While he didn’t say he agreed with any of these sentiments, nor did he say that any of them were necessarily fair, he brought it up because he felt it was something that needed to be addressed, he said.
Perception is not always reality, Owen said. He explained that while he meant no disrespect, many people felt as though the school should have been given, leased or sold for less to the town. The commissioners did not make a decision on the matter at the workshop.
Mason Gardner, director of Toe River Health District, presented the annual report for Avery County to the commissioners. Gardner and the commissioners discussed various items within the report and ensured that the health department’s allotment in the budget was sufficient for its needs.
The commissioners also heard from waste management and read EMS’ proposed budget, which includes a backup station that the county needs in order to be in compliance. The backup station would be in the Green Valley community and is necessary in case the power goes out or something happens to make the main station unsuitable for use. While the project is included in the budget, the group is searching for grants to fund the project, and some of the E911 funds can possibly be used toward the station as well, Barrier said.
The commissioners will hold two more budget workshops at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 and at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.
