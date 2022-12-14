RALEIGH — Earlier this month, Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley finished week one of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute. Sheriff Mike Henley was one of 33 participants in this year’s training.
SLI is a four-week long program completed over the course of 18 months. Graduation for this year’s SLI class will be in Spring 2024. SLI is designed to provide newly-elected sheriffs technical skills necessary for assuming the Office of Sheriff. Sheriffs appointed since 2018, known as mid-term sheriffs, are also invited to participate in SLI.
During the program, sheriffs and sheriffs-elect will attend panel discussions and training sessions led by various instructors, including association staff and state and federal law enforcement personnel. These learning opportunities help sheriffs further their knowledge, skills and abilities in leading and managing the sheriff’s office.
“During SLI, newly-elected and mid-term sheriffs receive mentoring, training and resources to prepare them to assume the role of sheriff,” said Eddie Caldwell, the Association’s Executive Vice President and General Counsel. “In addition to the valuable training received, SLI provides participants the opportunity to network with their fellow newly-elected and mid-term sheriffs as well as veteran sheriffs.”
“The citizens of North Carolina can feel confident their sheriffs are prepared to take office. The first week of SLI prepared them by focusing on critical topics, such as ethics, financial management and employment law training,” said the association's president and Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
SLI training is sponsored by the Association. This Institute is a national model and provides leadership and technical training, specifically designed for sheriffs, like no other training in the United States. The first SLI was held in 2006. Since then, 78 sheriffs have graduated from SLI.
“The Association looks forward to working with newly-elected and veteran sheriffs to continue strengthening and protecting the Office of Sheriff in North Carolina,” Caldwell said.
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is the statewide organization of our state’s 100 sheriffs. Through their Association, the sheriffs work to strengthen the professional law enforcement services their offices provide to the people of North Carolina. The Association Headquarters is located in Raleigh.
For additional information, contact Caldwell at (919) 459-1052 or email ecaldwell@ncsheriffs.net.
