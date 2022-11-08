NEWLAND — Avery County citizens have spoken at the ballot box, and votes have been cast for local, district, state and federal offices.
Polls in Avery County's 19 precincts close at 7:30 p.m. Absentee and One-Stop votes will be reported shortly after poll voting ends, followed by precinct votes as they arrive from precinct chairs to the Avery County Board of Elections.
Continue checking this page throughout this evening for updated vote totals and details regarding the 2022 Primary Election. (NOTE: Vote totals are unofficial until the official election canvass takes place by the ACBOE on Friday, Nov. 18)
Final Update:12:30 a.m.
No. of county precincts reporting (19 out of 19)
Ballots cast in Avery: 53.82% (6,799 out of 12,634 ballots cast)
(Highest vote recipients in county in bold and italics)
US SENATE
Matthew Hoh (G): 51
Cheri Beasley (D): 1,576
Shannon W. Bray (L): 91
Ted Budd (R): 5,027
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DIST. 5
Virginia Foxx (R): 5,190
Kyle Parrish (D): 1,522
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 85
Robert Cordle (D): 1,433
Dudley Greene (R): 5,263
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (SEAT 3)
Richard Dietz (R): 5,115
Lucy Inman (D): 1,572
NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE (SEAT 5)
Sam J. Irvin IV (D): 1,639
Trey Allen (R): 5,073
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 8)
Julee Tate Flood (R): 5,108
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D): 1,556
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 9)
Brad A. Salmon (D): 1,478
Donna Stroud (R): 5,191
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 10)
John M. Tyson (R): 5,115
Gale Murray Adams (R): 1,539
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE (SEAT 11)
Darren Jackson (D): 1,510
Michael J. Stading (R): 5,125
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 47
Ralph Hise (R): 5,421
NC DISTRICT COURT JUDGE DISTRICT 24 (SEAT 1)
Matt Rupp (R): 5,453
DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISTRICT 35
Seth Banks (R): 5,444
AVERY COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Robert Burleson (R): 4,484
Dennis Aldridge (R): 4,256
Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. (R): 4,281
CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Teresa I. Benfield (R): 5,750
AVERY COUNTY SHERIFF
Mike Henley (R): 5,802
SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
Bill Beuttell: 4,121
Charles Ballard: 4,168
Write-ins: 86
Note: Totals reported are for Avery County votes only. For district and statewide totals of state and federal races, visit the NC Board of Elections website by clicking to https://er.ncsbe.gov/.
