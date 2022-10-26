NEWLAND — Since early voting opened on Thursday, Oct. 20, hundreds of people have already cast their ballots in Avery County.
Early voting in North Carolina runs until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Until then, registered voters can participate in what’s also known as “one-stop early voting.” Additionally, those who are not registered can do so at the voting site and cast their ballot on the same day.
In Avery County, the only one-stop early voting site is at the Avery County Senior Center, which is located at 165 Schultz Circle in Newland. The remaining dates and times for early voting at this location are as follows:
Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Within the first three days of early voting, 518 voters have cast their ballots, said Sheila Ollis, director of the Avery County Board of Elections. Within that total, nine new voters registered. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the first day of early voting, 206 people voted. Across North Carolina, 135,391 voted on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a report from The Center Square. The second day, 153 voted in Avery County, and on Monday, Oct. 24, 159 more voted. Additionally, the elections office sent out more than 200 absentee ballots, which are coming in by mail daily, Ollis said.
“This election is not like any other midterm we’ve had,” she said. “Usually, it’s just run of the mill voters, but for early voting in the primary this year, we had 1,000 early voting. We’re more than halfway there, and we’re only four days in. People are showing a lot of interest in this election.”
After early voting ends, voters will have to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8, at their designated precinct. For more information about the upcoming election, call the Avery County Elections Office at (828) 733-8282.
