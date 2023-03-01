Commissioners Martha Hicks, Dennis Aldridge, Woodie Young, and Tim Phillips attended the Oct. 24, 2022, tour with County Manager Phillip Barrier, County Attorney Michaelle Poore, County Finance Officer Caleb Hogan and Assistant County Manager and Clerk to the Board Cindy Turbyfill. Superintendent Dan Brigman, along with John Greene and Randy Singleton from the Board of Education, attended the tour as well, along with Mike Buchanan, head of maintenance for Avery County Schools. Also pictured is ACHS Principal Ricky Ward.
The Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners plan to meet quarterly to ensure that they are keeping up with each other and discussing what is going on within the school system often.
Photo courtesy ACS
Avery County Board of Commissioners will have its next regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6. Avery County logo
NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education and Avery County Board of Commissioners held a joint work session on Tuesday, Feb. 21, to engage in discussion as budget season approaches.
The two boards plan to meet quarterly to ensure they are keeping up with each other and maintaining a strong relationship, ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman said. In October, the two groups held a joint meeting to take a tour of all the schools in the district.
“We’re going to be meeting quarterly to just have a sandwich and casual conversations about various items regarding the school system,” he said
The biggest point of discussion at the meeting was replacing the gym bleachers at Avery County High School. The gymnasium bleachers are the original seating from the opening of the school more than five decades ago, and the current plan is for the bleachers to be replaced over the summer. Brigman is currently in the process of gathering at least two quotes for the project, which the commissioners will help fund. The quote will likely be on the agenda for approval at the Board of Education’s next meeting, he said.
Additionally, Brigman updated the commissioners on what the county has done with its Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds. ESSER funds were introduced in March 2021 as a part of the American Rescue Plan due to the Covid-19 pandemic and exist to allow states to assist schools in reopening and operating safely, according to the NCDPI website. The funds are bound to restrictive spending requirements and have a deadline on which to be spent. At the Board of Education’s January meeting, Megan Pollard presented the ESSER monitoring visit, stating that the school system’s plan met all the programmatic requirements.
One possible use of the ESSER funds includes repair or renovation of school facilities in a way that minimizes the spread of Covid, which can mean improving air circulation in school buildings. In terms of this, ACS is using the extra ESSER funds to replace the controls on the heating and air system at Crossnore Elementary, Brigman said. The funds are also being used to finish installing standalone air conditioning and heating units that go inside of classrooms at Avery Middle School, he said.
Avery County Board of Education’s next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14. Avery County Board of Commissioners’ next regular meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6.
