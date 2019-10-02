MARION — Former McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene recently announced his intention to file as a Republican candidate in next year’s election for the N.C. House of Representatives. Greene will be seeking the seat currently held by Rep. Josh Dobson (R-Nebo) representing District 85 consisting of Avery, Mitchell and McDowell counties.
Dobson is not seeking reelection to the seat as he has announced his intention to vie for the office of N.C. Commissioner of Labor following the pending retirement of current Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry.
A native of Avery County, Greene is a 1981 graduate of Avery High School and a 1985 graduate of Mayland Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice.
Greene spent 30 years working in law enforcement, serving in different capacities with the Newland Police Department, the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Greene retired in 2018 after serving 10 years as McDowell County Sheriff.
Greene has pledged to promote public safety, education and business.
“I feel my background and current situation put me in a unique position to represent our district effectively,” Greene said in a press release statement. “As a nearly lifelong resident of the district who spent most of my life living in one or the other of two of its three counties, I have some familiarity with the needs and the people here. As a retiree with my children grown I am able to devote the time required to work in the district’s interest. And although my work history was mainly in the public sector, I grew up the son of a small businessman so I understand the private sector perspective as well.”
Greene lives in Marion with his wife and has two children.
