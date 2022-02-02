NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye was honored by co-workers, family, well wishers and friends with a surprise reception at the Avery Cooperative Extension Office Ag Building on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Frye’s final day in office as sheriff took place on Thursday, Jan. 27, as he began a new position as Director of Criminal Justice Programs for the NC Sheriff’s Association on Feb. 1.
“Tonight was above remarkable. It exceeded any expectation,” Frye said of the large crowd in attendance in his honor.
Frye received a proclamation from the Avery County Commissioners, as well a plaque of appreciation from the sheriff of Caldwell County. Additionally, Frye was honored with the presentation of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, given to him onstage by friend and former co-worker on Beech Mountain and with Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Turbyfill.
Since its creation in 1963, the Order has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and good will.
“I was so honored to receive the Long Leaf Pine award,” Frye remarked via social media.
“It was a great afternoon and the Long Leaf Pine award was well deserved,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said regarding Frye’s recognition. “For me it’s comfortable to know that we’ll be having another voice in Raleigh, joining (other Avery natives) Dudley (Greene) and Josh Dobson, so I think that Avery County will be taken care of as we always have been in the past.”
The event provided community members, family and friends alike to express their thanks to Frye, who was the first Avery sheriff to be elected to three consecutive terms, going on to serve four consecutive terms in the position.
“I know I am biased, but it was the best retirement party I have ever known,” Frye added. “Thanks to my wonderful wife, Cheri Frye, and so many others who pulled it off in stellar fashion!”
