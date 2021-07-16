AVERY COUNTY — A total of 26 local residents have filed to vie for a local office in Avery County for the Nov. 2 election as the filing period ended at noon on July 16.
Of the eight municipalities in Avery County, Elk Park has the highest number of candidates with six people running for Elk Park Board of Aldermen and one person running for mayor.
For mayor, incumbent Daniel Boone is running for re-election, while for alderman seats Tony Eller, Darlene Hicks, Mike Smith, Alice Whittington, Brad Benfield and Joel Whitley are running for positions.
In Banner Elk, a pair of registrants, Mike Dunn and Robert Tufts, have filed for town council, while in Beech Mountain, three candidates, Weidner Abernethy, Erin Gonyea and Barry Kaufman have registered for town council.
Eddie Yarber has registered for Crossnore mayor, with Cami Buchanan, Martha Milanovich and Theron Smith registered for town aldermen. In Grandfather Village, Richard Norman has filed for the office of mayor, while William Cagney III and Jill Norman have registered for Grandfather Village Council.
For the office of mayor of Newland, Derek Roberts III and incumbent Valerie Jaynes have registered for election, while Lauren Turbyfill, Gail Haller and Jamey Johnson have filed for Newland Town Council. For Seven Devils municipal government, Leigh Sasse and Jeffrey Williams filed for town council, with Wayne Bonomo filing for the town council unexpired term.
For the Village of Sugar Mountain, David Ammann, Scott Brown, Richard Casey and Ronald Wittman filed to run for village council.
The first day to mail in absentee ballots will be Oct. 3. Voter registration closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. One-stop early voting begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 30. More information on the upcoming election can be found at http://averycountync.gov/departments/board_elections_office.php.
Only those who live in the municipality can vote in the November elections. More information on the November 2021 election, including voter registration status, can be found by clicking to www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.