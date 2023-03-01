Erin Grindstaff English (left) poses with Renee Dellinger at the Avery County Register of Deeds office. English will take over duties as Avery County Register of Deeds on April 3 upon Dellinger’s retirement.
NEWLAND — On April 3, Erin Grindstaff English will be sworn in as the new Register of Deeds at the Avery County Courthouse. English, the daughter of Bill and Patsy Grindstaff of the Minneapolis community, will be stepping in to finish Renee Dellinger’s term as she prepares for retirement.
Dellinger has served as the Register of Deeds for the past 12 years and has worked in the courthouse for the past 20 years. Dellinger says she is happy to have someone with experience stepping in noting it will be a smooth transition.
“I have big shoes to fill,” said English of Dellinger’s retirement.
English has worked with Dellinger for the past 15 years in the office. English says she is both excited and nervous about what’s to come.
Avery County Register of Deeds is an elected position on a four-year term. English will serve in place of Dellinger until the election term in 2024.
“We serve the people,” said Dellinger of her role in the courthouse.
“My door is always open if anyone needs help with anything,” said English of her position as the new Register of Deeds.
Dellinger added she is looking forward to sitting on her porch, camping and spending time outdoors in her retirement. She plans to take the time to take care of family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.