NEWLAND — Due to an increase in the misuse of the 911 system, county officials are making efforts to better educate the public on the appropriate and inappropriate uses of the emergency response system.
The sheer amount of these calls is leaving emergency workers short on resources while they respond to many cases that turn out to be minor incidences, while other serious or life-threatening emergencies are happening in other parts of the county.
The situation is forcing the county’s firefighters, EMS workers and law enforcement personnel to walk a fine line between encouraging residents to continue using the 911 system and also informing them when a situation does not require an emergency response.
“It’s a difficult situation,” 911 Director Jamey Johnson said. “We want them to use [the 911 system], but when you call, give the most accurate information you can give at the time. Be accurate. Be 100 percent honest.”
Since January 1, emergency response has received 24 abused calls, 164 hangups, 31 line tests and 55 open lines. Emergency response still has to send resources when they receive these calls, since each one may be a potential emergency. According to Johnson, 12 to 13 percent of these types of calls constituted actual emergencies.
Another problem emergency response is seeing is when residents call 911 to resolve a scenario that would have been more appropriate for friends, families or neighbors to take care of.
Newland Fire Department Chief Bryan Bodford gives an example of one such call when someone wanted emergency response to come out and change the batteries in their smoke detector because it was going off at 2 a.m. He gave other examples, such as people calling because they had flu symptoms, minor bleeding, the pipes in their house were frozen or they called because they had been sick for two or three days.
“[The problem is that people] don’t know what constitutes a 911 call and what doesn’t. It’s costing money to the taxpayers,” Bodford said.
Avery Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan says that he has responded to calls in which someone wanted him to put ice melt on their steps because they had frozen over, or a person was running a fever.
Buchanan says that it is good that people are acquainted with their 911 system.
“But on the flipside, we’re out salting people’s steps and it’s taking us off a major call like a stroke call or CPR call because we’re on the other side of town with our ambulances,” he said. “The biggest [reason to call 911] would be cardiac arrest, stroke symptoms, motor vehicle wrecks and things like that. If they’re alone and they feel like their life is threatened, that is definitely a reason to call 911.”
EMS Director Mike Edmiston has also seen a spike in medic responses. According to 911 call data, medical calls have increase by 32 to 35 percent. Of the 106 medical transports that have taken place since the beginning of the year, 88 have been routine and the other 28 have been emergencies.
“I’ve had people sitting in the emergency room get tired of waiting and call 911. They get us to put them in an ambulance and drive around to the ER, so they can be seen sooner,” Edmiston said. “If they’re a lower priority, the hospital will put them at the end of the line. Just because they come in an ambulance doesn’t mean they will be seen first.”
Part of the reason behind the increase in medical calls is due to the fact that calls related to heart problems and breathing problems has more than doubled. People overdosing on heroin or some other drug will call in to report these symptoms while simultaneously trying to prevent police from showing up at their house.
Johnson says that these scenarios put first responders in danger because firefighters and EMS do not know what kind of scenario they are entering into.
“Don’t try to hide anything, because more than likely when the ambulance gets there and the firemen get there, you’re told on anyway. If they go in there and see drug activity, they got to report it. So why not let us know?” Johnson said.
Johnson encourages homeowners to put their address signs on the front of their houses or at the entrance of their driveways. He recommends using reflective signage if possible and keeping roadways clear so emergency response vehicles can be positioned appropriately in front of homes. Additionally, he strongly warns homeowners against using self-assigned addresses, as these can prevent emergency response from finding the location of the emergency.
The number of false reports is also dissuading people from wanting to volunteer as a first responder.
“I’ve had several of my firefighters and EMS workers reiterate the same thing. It’s very disheartening when you’re out with someone who has a sprained ankle or sick call and literally, while they’re attending to them, they’re getting a call for a heart attack or something worse on the other side of the county,” Buchanan said.
Anyone interested in volunteering as a fireman and/or first responder can call (828) 733-8210 or visit the Office of Emergency Management at 175 Linville St. in Newland.
