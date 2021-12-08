ELK PARK — Elk Park Board of Aldermen welcomed its two newest board members following a full board swearing-in ceremony prior to its Dec. 6 meeting.
Aldermen Darlene Hicks and Alice Whittington assumed the oath of office with fellow board members Joel Whitley, Tony Eller and Mike Smith, as administered by Elk Park Mayor Daniel Boone.
Once the meeting was called to order, the board discussed and approved board members to serve in various supervisory capacities within the town. As leading vote-getter in the most recent election, Whittington agreed that she would serve as Mayor Pro Tem, but as a new board member she wanted to sit in on a couple of meetings before agreeing to take on the role. Alderman Whitley agreed to continue filling the role as he has for a number of years until Whittington expressed she was ready to take over the duty. Whittington also agreed to serve as supervisor for town employees Tyler Boone (water/sewer) and Jason Markland (maintenance).
Mayor Boone agreed to continue to serve in his role of supervisor for the office clerk and operations, while Smith was tabbed to continue serving as supervisor to the town police department.
Boone reported in project updates that paving projects within the town had been completed, and that the payment for the work was paid with one payment from Powell Bill funding and another payment from the Town of Elk Park Streets Fund. Boone also noted that salt had been purchased by the town and was expecting a bill for payment.
Other projects ongoing within town was also updated. Boone noted that the concrete box had yet to arrive for the Reservoir Hill Rd. project, while the town is still in the process of replacing the panel for the lift station. The board also noted that rock work repair at Well No. 2 in town is still needed and that the town is still seeking workers to take on that task.
Discussion also took place regarding the town ordinances in relation to water and sewer services. Changes discussed in previous meetings were highlighted, including clarification of a period of time where the town may grant an adjustment to customers for release of cost for leaks, as well as ordinance language adjusted to reflect where a customer is liable for late charges and that a customer with six non-delinquent payments may be refunded the extra payment collected at time of disconnect by the town. The board also reviewed clarification of board meeting start times in the ordinances, that meetings will be listed to begin at 6 p.m. during daylight saving time and at 5 p.m. after daylight saving time ends.
In other news and notes:
- The board discussed the success of the recent Christmas event in Winters Town Park. Mayor Boone noted that attendance was not as strong as in some previous years, and inquired the board for thoughts on reasons and how to improve attendance in the future. Following discussion, the board looked at moving the date of the event next year to either the Saturday after Thanksgiving or second Saturday in December. Alderman Whittington suggested an “elf on the shelf” idea for children to take part, advertising the event in the elementary school and other places in town, where a prize could be awarded to the winner. Mayor Boone said he is still happy to help with the Fourth of July coordination, but would like to have board members assist with coordinating other events like Halloween in the Park and Christmas in the future. The board mentioned that maybe the town should consider thinking about an Easter Egg Hunt in the future.
- In a similar vein of the holiday season, Mayor Boone reported that the town may want to consider replacing some of the lighting used during the holidays on poles in town. Boone explained that the town has only three of the “snowflake” lights, and that the cost for the LED lights were $430 each. The town currently uses a star design for both Independence Day and Christmas seasons, and Boone asked if the board would want to consider purchasing additional snowflake lights for continuity, and to phase out the older star l
ights, using them specifically for Fourth of July decoration purposes. The board asked Boone to look into the exact cost for additional lights which could be purchased over a period of time that would “phase in” the uniform look. Aldermen also discussed the upcoming Christmas Light Decoration contest, that homes will be judged by independent individuals on Dec. 23, with prizes awarded of $100 (first prize), $75 (second prize) and $50 (third prize).
- Aldermen approved providing out-of-town water and sewer taps to a trio of ETJ residents at a cost of double the rate of in-town residents as required by town ordinance.
Clerk Connie Guinn reminded the board and announced that Town offices will be closed Dec. 23, 24 and 27 for the Christmas holiday, reopening on Dec. 28. Town offices will also be closed Jan. 1, with the next regularly scheduled board meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen taking place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
