ELK PARK — During its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting, Elk Park Board of Aldermen received its annual audit presentation from town accountant Doug Tennent of Tennant, Combs and Carpenter.
Tennant shared that the town had a clean audit report with no issues of grave concern. He lauded the town for its excellent tax collection rate, which stood at 99.79 percent. Tennant added that the town’s General Fund was healthy, noting that the town had lowered expenses over the course of the year.
Tennant reminded the board of a regular concern expressed during the annual audit, addressing the town’s water and sewer fund, which experienced a loss. Tennant noted that most of the loss could be contributed to extra spending on chemicals which have increased in cost, in addition to supplies and major projects that have been under way over the past year and also the depreciation of the sewer system, wells and additional infrastructure, which is a commonality with all municipalities over the course of time.
To address the water/sewer concern, Tennant recommended the town evaluate its current rate structure, as the water fund should be self-sufficient, or at least breaking even financially, as well as consider cutting some costs in the fund by ways like addressing water leaks more efficiently.
The board also continued to review its nuisance ordinance, continuing to solicit input from Cory Osborne with High Country Council of Governments. Osborne presented several proposed revisions to the town’s existing Nuisance Ordinance to address concerns expressed by aldermen during its November meeting. These revisions include updating the state statute references and adding language to the definition of scrap materials to note that “wood used for fireplaces and stoves that is neatly store is not considered a scrap material,” and “construction materials stored in an orderly manner that do not pose a danger to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the town, in that such accumulations do not furnish shelter and breeding places for vermin, present physical dangers to the safety and well-being of children and other citizens, pose a danger of fire and depreciate property value or cause a loss of business by detracting from the appearance and character of residential and commercial neighborhoods are not considered scrap material. The Police Officer shall have discretion to determine if a storage method constitutes an orderly manner.”
Also proposed by Osborne was adding language to the Accumulating of Scrap Materials section that “no person may cause, suffer or permit scrap materials to accumulate or remain on premises under his control unless said materials are properly screened. The use of portable screening devices such as tarp, fabric, canvas, nylon, vinyl, plastic or other non-rigid materials to cover or hide scrap materials does not constitute proper screening for the purposes of this provision. The Police Officer shall have discretion to determine if a screening method is adequate to meet this requirement.”
The board also heard a proposed section added to the ordinance for clarification entitled Accumulation of Garbage and Solid Wastes, which states, “The uncontrolled accumulation of garbage or solid waste on any premises constitutes a danger to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the town, in that such accumulations can furnish shelter and breeding places for vermin, present physical dangers to the safety and well-being of children and other citizens, pose a danger of fire and depreciate property value, or cause a loss of business by detracting from the appearance and character of residential and commercial neighborhoods. No person may cause, suffer or permit garbage or solid waste to accumulate or remain on premises under his or her control unless kept in an adequate receptacle. An adequate receptacle is an enclosed metal or plastic container that will prevent infestation of animals and insects.”
Osborne also recommended to the board the addition of language to the section of its ordinance that defines public nuisances to include “any dilapidated or abandoned structure that, as a result of neglected maintenance or poor construction, has become inhabited by rats, mice, snake, or vermin of any which is or may be dangerous or prejudicial to the public health,” and in regard to the Removal of Nuisance section of the ordinance to include, “If the violation is not corrected within 30 days after the first notice of violation has been received by the owner, the Mayor or their designee shall cause the condition to be removed or otherwise remedied by having employees or contractors of the town to go upon the premises and remove or otherwise abate such nuisance.”
Aldermen agreed that it would consider the changes to the Nuisance Ordinance at its January meeting.
In reference to the town’s Junk and Abandoned Vehicle Ordinance, the board discussed definitions, restrictions and preferences to include in a draft ordinance. The purpose of the ordinance would be to limit the number and location of junk vehicles on property throughout town. The board asked Osborne to bring a draft ordinance that reflects its preferences to its January meeting for discussion and refinement.
The board also discussed opting into the county’s Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance and High Impact Protection Ordinance. Following discussion, the board opted to act in January to pass a resolution to have the provisions of each ordinance apply within Elk Park town limits.
In other news and notes:
- The town’s new police vehicle has been placed into service, with vehicle signage to be completed at the turn of the new year. The board agreed to sell the former town police sport utility vehicle as a surplus vehicle “as-is.” Elk Park Police Chief Mike Ellenburg also reported that he had mailed a citation to Andrea Brewer regarding her dog.
- Avery Animal Support continues to utilize the former town hall building. John Thompson has installed windows and is doing more work on the building, noting that windows for installation had been donated by Greg Seiz.
- The board discussed budgeting funding for new Christmas lights, and agreed to budget $10,000 for the new lights to purchase following the new year when the lights go on sale. The idea for decoration is to purchase lights that would resemble those that are placed during the holidays at Pigeon Forge.
- Aldermen discussed the Fourth of July fireworks show for 2023. It was reported that the White family was amenable to the town using their property above the Elk Park Christian Church as a launch location for the fireworks show, which will allow the town to shooter larger fireworks shells should the town choose. Alderman Joel Whitley agreed to check with JECO Pyrotechnics on pricing for the show with larger fireworks at roughly the same amount of time as previous years’ shows.
- The board voted to contract with Tar Heel Basement Systems in the amount of $6,151.57 to address the buckling of the concrete pad under one of the picnic shelters in Winters Town Park. THBS will drill holes in the pad and try to level up the pad. The current pad is not smooth to walk on and is a tripping hazard.
- Aldermen agreed to post the town clerk job and will be accepting resumes through February 1, as they want to hire someone by March 1 for the position to allow for training due to current clerk Connie Guinn’s upcoming retirement.
The next meeting will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Elk Park Town Hall.
