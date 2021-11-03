ELK PARK — Each November, the Town of Elk Park receives its annual financial audit, and 2021 was no exception as Doug Tennant with Combs, Tennant and Carpenter, PC of Newland opened the November 1 town board meeting with his findings regarding the town’s fiscal standing.
Tennant shared that the town’s tax levy and collection rate had improved by greater than two percent over the previous year, as the town boasts a collection rate of 99.34 percent, more than one percent higher than the state average of 98 percent. The town had collected approximately $69,000 in property taxes over the previous year. Tennant also noted that the town’s water and sewer fund had increased by approximately $25,000 from last year, partially due to a decrease in expenses such as supplies, which was reported as approximately $10,000 less than the previous year.
According to Tennant’s report, the town showed a $52,000 profit in capital spending over the previous year’s total, compared to a $11,000 loss the previous year. Tennant did note, however, that in using an accrual method of calculation a loss of $128,000 is determined, as the method takes into consideration depreciation costs for machinery and post-employment benefits and projected costs.
Tennant reported that the largest change to the town’s general fund was the local option sales tax, and that more revenue came from the state this year with the local option sales tax. Tennant shared that unrestricted revenue of the town was $256,000, up from $211,000 a year ago, and that there was a net change to the general fund this year of more than $101,000, shown as a profit for the year. Expenses for the town were roughly equal to a year ago, with the only major change being COVID-19 funding allotted to the town for purchasing supplies.
As of the town’s audit completion, Tennant shared that the town’s General Fund showed $522,000, an increase from $428,000 a year ago, with an undesignated fund balance of $490,000. Tennant did recommend that the town continue to focus on improving the water and sewer fund balance sheet, where cash is available but no significant reserve fund currently exists.
“That is a healthy fund balance, and it needs to be kept that way,” Tennant said. “The General Fund is in really good shape, while the water and sewer fund needs to be watched to build that fund balance back up.”
Sitting in on his final meeting with the Elk Park Board of Aldermen was Alderman Tommy Norman, who has served the town for more than 25 years in leadership. The board took time near the conclusion of its meeting to thank Norman for his service to the town and wish him well, as he opted not to run again for office following the expiration of his term on the board. Both Aldermen Joel Whitley and Mike Smith personally thanked Norman, with Smith joking that Norman had “saved his bacon” many times, noting that it has been an honor to serve alongside Norman over the years.
In other news and notes:
- Discussion took place regarding proposed renovations at Winters Park, with specific emphasis on the basketball court area and the fencing around it. Mayor Boone floated multiple options regarding fencing and configuration of the court to maximize the land at the area. Following a period of time, the board asked that the mayor bring updated estimates for fencing, basketball goals and paving costs, in addition to steps and additional enhancements associated with the proposed renovation to review.
- Mayor Boone reported that the town had paid a medical bill in the amount of $291.85 following an incident at the town park when a chain link became detached from a swing and resulted in an injury. The board also was read a letter drafted by town attorney Butch Hughes that would indemnify the board of any future liability associated with the incident.
- The board agreed to hold a Christmas decoration contest in the town during the upcoming holiday season, awarding cash prizes of $100 to the first-place winner, $75 to the second-place winner, and $50 to third place.
- Aldermen revisited the water and sewer ordinance which has been evaluated for a number of months. In regard to verbiage of a proposed amendment, Boone read revised verbiage from attorney Hughes. Following discussion, aldermen asked Mayor Boone to town clerk Connie Guinn to contact Hughes to ask him to refine language for the next meeting that would include phrasing that would clarify that six consecutive months of non-delinquent payments following a delinquent deposit payment may result in the reimbursement of that delinquency deposit.
- Mayor Boone and town maintenance staff reported that only some paving at Elk Park Fire Department had been completed, and that there were multiple projects that had not been completed by Burleson Paving as agreed upon. The board directed town staff to work to pave the area “behind town” where needed on Wednesday, Nov. 10, if Burleson does not get the job completed by that time. The board also noted that it would also consider alternate options for future paving considerations if the job is not completed.
- The board agreed to move the start time of its regular monthly meetings to 5 p.m. beginning with its December meeting due to the end of Daylight Saving Time on Nov. 7.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, at Elk Park Town Hall.
