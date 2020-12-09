ELK PARK — The Elk Park Board of Aldermen moved to further progress its enforcement of the town’s nuisance ordinance with regard to a pair of residents who have failed to comply with repeated requests to clear debris on their property.
The town noted during its Monday, Dec. 7, meeting that it will be beginning legal action with its town attorney to facilitate enforcement of the town’s ordinance with regard to the properties of Danny Buchanan and Tommy McKinney. The board also noted that five additional residences within town limits have also been scheduled to receive letters requesting action to further initiate the enforcement of the ordinance.
On a related note, the town read a letter received from Michael Meksraitis from Florida, who owns a second home in the Woodland Hills subdivision of Elk Park. Meksraitis thanked the board for their efforts in attempting to clean up the town, and included photos with the letter of lots that are within his subdivision and also within town limits that appeared to be dilapidated and may qualify under the nuisance ordinance enforcement provision.
Following a period of discussion and reviewing the photos, the nuisance ordinance committee agreed to tour the area in question and determine whether the town would need to pursue any recourse in the matter.
In other news and notes:
• The board agreed to install enclosures on the picnic shelters within Winters Town Park. The area under the roof is a haven for birds to nest and sully the picnic tables sitting beneath the roof. Different options were discussed, including installing an enclosure with tin and a tongue-and-groove wood option.
• The town was unable to qualify to receive the Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant for this year, but agreed that it would again plan on applying for grant funding when the application window reopens.
• Town Clerk Connie Guinn reported that in following the town’s ordinances, a number of residents have had their water disconnected due to nonpayment, noting that the town had received complaints from some of the affected residents regarding the action.
• The board discussed the inaugural holiday parade held recently, with Mayor Daniel Boone asking aldermen their opinion on whether the town should continue to hold the event as a holiday parade that encompasses both Thanksgiving and Christmas, or simply a Christmas parade, to which the board agreed that the event should remain a holiday parade encompassing both holidays. The board was pleased as a whole with the town’s first holiday parade, though turnout was limited due to the pandemic and the inability to hold a post-parade event in the park. The town hopes that next year it will be able to expand its efforts, involving additional area churches, businesses and individuals, as well as have the return of Santa in the park for a post-parade celebration.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Elk Park Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.